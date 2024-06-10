Who is Bryson DeChambeau's girlfriend? All about Lilia Schneider

Bryson DeChambeau is an American professional golfer who plays on the LIV Golf League. He formerly played on the PGA Tour. Due to his career achievements and popularity, details about his personal life, including his love life, have sparked plenty of interest. So, who is Bryson DeChambeau's girlfriend?

Bryson DeChambeau during the 2024 PGA Championship (L) final round. Lilia Schneider posing for a photo (R). Photo: Patrick Smith via Getty Images, @lilia_schneider on Instagram (modified by author)

Nicknamed The Scientist, DeChambeau is known for his analytical athletic approach. His clubs are tailored to his specifications, with thicker grips and the same length of irons. After Bryson's publicized breakup, many wonder if the golfer has returned to the dating scene. This article unravels his alleged relationship with Lilia Schneider and exciting facts about his sporting career.

Bryson DeChambeau's profile summary

Full name Bryson James Aldrich DeChambeau Nickname The Scientist Gender Male Date of birth 16 September 1993 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Modesto, California, USA Current residence Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Southern Methodist University Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 95-98 kg (210-215 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating (Rumoured) Partner Lilia Schneider Parents John Howard Aldrich DeChambeau and Janet Louise Druffel Siblings 1 Profession Golfer Net worth $14 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

Who is Bryson DeChambeau's girlfriend?

According to Nicki Swift, Bryson is reportedly dating a collegiate golfer and a social media personality named Lilia Schneider.

Bryson DeChambeau during the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Christian Petersen

The sophomore at Marian University in Indianapolis boasts 149.4k followers on TikTok followers and 54.1k Instagram followers as of 10 June 2024.

Her content mainly revolves around golf content, comedic clips, and lip-sync videos. However, neither party has commented on or confirmed the dating speculations.

Lillia Schneider's age and birthday

On 12 March 2024, Lillian took to her Instagram to celebrate her 21st birthday. She captioned the post, 'It's about time. #21.'

Lilia Schneider, Bryson DeChambeau's alleged girlfriend in 2024. Photos: @lilia_schneider (Modified by editor)

Who is Bryson's ex-girlfriend?

The sportsman previously dated Ontario native Hunter Nugent, who represented the San Antonio golf team at the University of Texas.

Rumours about DeChambeau's current partner surfaced after a news agency photographer mistakenly tagged Nugent as the lady having a good time with him at a 2022 LIV Golf event. Later, Hunter confirmed details about her relationship with James to OutKick via Instagram.

Bryson and I are no longer dating.

Bryson DeChambeau's career

In 2015, James won the NCAA individual championship. The same year, he bagged the U.S. Amateur title to become the first player to win both games simultaneously, joining Tiger Woods.

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau during the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo: Andrew Redington

Subsequently, Bryson played in his first major championship but missed by only four strokes. In April 2016, he made his professional after inking a deal with Cobra-Puma deal. DeChambeau earned $259,000 days after competing in his first pro game at the RBC Heritage.

Fast forward to June 2022, when The Telegraph reported that the sportsman would be joining LIV Golf. Two days later, James confirmed the speculation as accurate. He disclosed why he chose this career move, which many considered controversial, while speaking to Fox News in August 2022.

LIV Golf presents many new opportunities to the game. Growing up, I thought I would do something different in golf, and seeing this now, I know it’s a big part of it. I am all about growth in the game of golf. From an investment and entertainment perspective, the opportunity has the potential to change the game.

How old is Bryson DeChambeau?

The Scientist (aged 30 as of 2024) was born on 16 September 1993 in Modesto, California, USA. His parents, Janet Louise Druffel and the late John Howard Aldrich DeChambeau, raised him alongside his brother Garrett.

Bryson's ex-girlfriend, Hunter, rocking a white outfit (L). DeChambeau during the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational (R). Photo: @hunter.nugent on Instagram, Lintao Zhang via Getty Images (modified by author)

He attended Clovis East High School, where he won the California State Junior Championship at 16. James later received a scholarship to Southern Methodist University to major in physics.

Bryson DeChambeau's height

Aldrich stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall. As per reports, he weighs 95-98 kg (210-215 lbs). The California native features brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.

What is Bryson DeChambeau's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth Bryson’s net worth is estimated at $14 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious sporting career.

FAQ

The topic of Bryson DeChambeau’s personal life has always garnered attention. Here are some frequently asked questions about the golfer;

Who is Bryson DeChambeau's wife?

The pro golfer is currently not married, but he lives up to the famous phrase ‘’married to the game.’’ He has yet to exchange nuptials and start a family.

Bryson DeChambeau during the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo: Andrew Redington

Is Bryson DeChambeau in a relationship?

Bryson is rumoured to be dating internet sensation and golfer Lilia Schneider. The duo was spotted together during a 2022 sporting event.

The topic of Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend has always been subject to public scrutiny. Many fans are curious about the woman who won his heart off-pitch. While various tabloids report that he is dating Lilia Schneider, the golfer remains tight-lipped about his romantic life.

