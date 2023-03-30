Top 35 famous natural blonde actresses in their 40s today

Blonde is a beautiful hair colour that brightens one's appearance and is popular among Hollywood stars. Famous actresses like Reese Witherspoon and the late Marilyn Monroe are known for their signature blonde look, although most have a different natural colour. Find out which natural blonde actresses are in their 40s.

Actresses Izabella Miko, Claire Danes, and Michelle Williams. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Michael Loccisano, Gilbert Flores on Getty Images (modified by author)

Blonde is a rare hair colour as only about 2% of the global population are natural blondes, and one in three adult white females dye their hair a shade of blonde. The hair colour is predominant in Scandinavia and Northern Europe. There are over 20 shades of blondes, including platinum, caramel, ash, honey, strawberry, golden, sandy, vanilla, and others.

What blonde female actresses are 40?

Most female celebrities in the acting industry dye their hair blonde and sometimes make it their signature look. These are the top 35 actresses in their 40s who are natural blondes.

35. Christina Hendricks - 47 years

Christina Hendricks is a natural blonde but usually wears red hair. Photo: NBC

Christina Rene Hendricks was born on 3rd May 1975, in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States. She is a multi-award-winning actress known for Mad Men (2007 to 2015) as Joan Harris, American Woman (2018) as Katherine, The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) as Cindy, and Good Girls (2018 to 2021) as Beth Boland. Christina Hendricks is a natural blonde but often wears red hair and usually portrays intelligent and dominating women in films and TV shows.

34. Melissa George - 46 years

Melissa George portrayed Dr Alexandra in Heartbeat. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Melissa George was born on 6th August 1976 in Perth, Western Australia, Australia. Her notable roles include Dr Alexandra in Heartbeat (2016), Marilyn Garbanza in The Good Wife (2013 to 2014), Sadie Harris in Grey's Anatomy (2008 to 2009), Anna in Peaceful (2021), and Hazel in Don't Go (2018). Melissa George became a United States citizen in 2008 and has two sons with her ex-boyfriend, French businessman Jean David Blanc.

33. Anna Torv - 43 years

Anna Torv starred in Netflix Mindhunter series as Wendy Carr. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Anna Torv was born on 7th June 1979 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. She is widely recognized for her role as Olivia Dunham in Fringe (2008 to 2013), Wendy Carr in Mindhunter (2017 to 2019), Tess in The Last of Us (2023), and Helen Norville in The Newsreader (2021). Anna Torv has a deep husky voice and was previously married to American actor Mark Valley from 2008 to 2009.

32. Yvonne Strahovski - 40 years

Yvonne Strahovski stars alongside Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Yvonne Strahovski was born on 30th July 1982 in Maroubra, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. She is known for Chuck (2012 to 2013) as CIA Agent Sarah Walker, Dexter (2012 to 2013) as Hannah McKay, 24: Live Another Day (2014) as CIA Agent Kate Morgan, The Handmaid's Tale (2017 to date) as Serena Joy, and The Tomorrow War (2021) as Colonel Muri Forester. Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden married in 2017 and have two sons.

31. Izabella Miko - 42 years

Izabella Miko is a skilled aerialist and dancer. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Izabella Miko is a Polish actress and producer born on 21st January 1981 in Lodz, Poland. She is known for her roles as Yulia in The Mick (2017), Katya in Chicago Fire (2015), Milena in Blue Bloods (2015), Raia in The Cape (2011), Gloria in The Frontier (2015), and Tatiana in Make Your Move (2013). Izabella Miko is a vegan and a devoted environmentalist who supports green initiatives. The actress is a skilled aerialist and used to be a professional dancer.

30. Chloe Sevigny - 48 years

Actress Chloe Sevigny is also a fashion designer. Photo: Theo Wargo

Chloe Stevens Sevigny was born on 18th November 1974 in Springfield, Massachusetts, United States. She is known for roles like Nicolette Grant in Big Love (2006 to 2011), Chelsea O'Bannon in Bloodline (2015 to 2017), Dr Alex Lowe in American Horror Story: Hotel (2015 to 2016), Lizzie Borden in Lizzie (2018), and Janelle Yearly in Bones and All (2022). Chloe Sevigny and Croatian art gallery director Sinnisa Mackovic tied the knot in 2020 and have one son.

29. Michelle Williams - 42 years

Michelle Williams starred in The Greatest Showman as Charity Barnum. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Michelle Ingrid Williams was born on 9th September 1980, in Kalispell, Montana, United States. Her popular films and TV shows include Brokeback Mountain (2005) as Alma Beers, My Week with Marilyn (2011) as Marilyn Monroe, Fosse/Verdon (2019) as Gwen Verdon, The Greatest Showman (2017) as Charity Barnum, and All the Money in the World (2017) as Gail Harris. Michelle Williams and theatre director Thomas Kail tied the knot in 2020 and have two children.

28. Kirsten Dunst - 40 years

Kirsten Dunst started acting in the late 1980s as a child actor. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Kristen Caroline Dunst was born on 30th April 1982, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, United States. She made her career debut as a child actor in the late 1980s. Popular Kirsten Dunst films and TV shows include Bring It On (2000) as Torrance Shipman, Spider-Man trilogy (2002 to 2007) as Mary Jane Watson, The Power of the Dog (2021) as Rose Gordon, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida (2019) as Krystal Stubbs. She has two sons with her husband, actor Jesse Plemons.

27. Claire Danes - 43 years

Claire Danes is the recipient of four Golden Globes and three Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Claire Catherine Danes was born on 12th April 1979 in New York City. She made her professional acting debut in 1990 and rose to prominence in 1994 after portraying Angela Chase in My So-Called Life (1994 to 1995). The actress has since been in numerous films and TV shows, including Fleishman Is in Trouble (2022) as Rachel, Homeland (2011 to 2020) as Carrie Mathison, and Temple Grandin (2010) as title character Temple Grandin. Claire Danes is the recipient of four Golden Globes and three Primetime Emmy Awards.

26. Julia Stiles - 42 years

Julia Stiles portrayed the role of Nicky Parsons in the Bourne film franchise. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Julia O'Hara Stiles was born on 28th March 1981 in New York City, United States. She is known for the Bourne film franchise as Nicky Parsons, The Lake (2022 to present), Riviera (2017 to 2020) as Georgina Clios, Dexter (2010) as Lumen Ann Pierce, Hustlers (2019) as Elizabeth, Silver Linings Playbook (2012) as Veronica, and Save the Last Dance (2001) as Sara Johnson. Julia Styles tied the knot with Preston J Cook in 2017, and they have two boys.

25. Natalie Dormer - 41 years

Natalie Dormer played Cressida in The Hunger Games. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Natalie Dormer was born on 11th February 1982 in Reading, Berkshire, England. She has been in several high-profile projects including The Forest (2016) as Jess/Sarah Price, Elementary (2013 to 2015) as Irene Adler/Moriarty, The Hunger Games film franchise as Cressida, Game of Thrones (2012 to 2016) as Margery Tyrell, and The Tudors (2007 to 2010) as Anne Boleyn. Natalie Dormer entered into a civil partnership with actor David Oakes in February 2023, and they have one daughter.

24. Piper Perabo - 46 years

Piper Perabo is known for her role as CIA Agent Annie Walker in Covert Affairs. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Piper Lisa Perabo was born on 31st October 1976, in Dallas, Texas, United States. She is known for her work in Covert Affairs (2010 to 2014) as CIA Agent Annie Walker, Turn Up Charlie (2019) as Sara, Notorious (2016) as Julia George, Spontaneous (2020) as Angela Carlyle, and Angela Has Fallen (2019) as Leah Banning. Piper Perabo tied the knot with director and writer Stephen Kay in 2016.

23. Emilie de Ravin - 41 years

Emilie de Ravin is an Australian actress. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Emilie de Ravin was born on 27th December 1981 in Mount Eliza, Victoria, Australia. Her notable roles include Belle in the ABC drama Once Upon a Time (2011 to 2018), Emily in Brick (2005), and Ally in Remember Me (2010). She has also starred in True Colours (2022), Lost (2004 to 2010), and The Submarine Kid (2015). Emilie de Ravin has two children, daughter Vera and son Theodore, with her partner Eric Bilitch.

22. Katherine Heigl - 44 years

Actress Katie is known for her role as Dr Izzy in Grey's Anatomy. Photo: NBC

Katherine Marie Heigl was born on 24th November 1978 in Washington, D.C., United States. She was a model before making her acting debut in 1992. Katherine is best recognized for her role as Dr Izzie Stevens in ABC's medical drama Grey's Anatomy (2005 to 2010). She has also starred in Knocked Up (2002), Life as We Know It (2009), The Big Wedding (2013), The Ugly Truth (2009), and Unforgettable (2017). Katie is married to musician Josh Kelley, and they have three children.

21. Anna Faris - 46 years

Anna Faris is known for her role as Cindy Campbel in the Scary Movie franchise. Photo: Victor Chavez

Anna Kay Faris was born on 29th November 1976, in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Anna is a comedic actress famous for her role as Cindy Campbel in the Scary Movie film franchise. She has also been in The Dictator (2012), Alvin and the Chipmunks (2009 to 2015), Friends (2004), and Mom (2013 to 2020). Anna Faris was married to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018 and tied the knot with her current husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, in 2021.

20. Alicia Silverstone - 46 years

Alicia Silverstone is vegan. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Alicia was born on 4th October 1976, in San Francisco, California, United States. She made her acting debut in 1992 and is known for her role in the 1995 teen comedy movie Clueless as Cher and Batman & Robin as Batgirl. Alicia Silverstone was previously married to rock singer Christopher Jarecki (2005 to 2018), and they share a son. She is vegan and a vocal supporter of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

19. Natasha Henstridge - 48 years

Natasha Henstridge is a Canadian actress. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Natasha is a Canadian actress and model born on 15th August 1974 in Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. She is best recognized for her role as Eve in Species horror films. Natasha Henstridge has also starred in The Secret Circle (2011 to 2012), Time Jumper (2009 to 2010), Eli Stone (2008 to 2009), She Spies (2002 to 2004), Diggstown (2019 to 2022), and Would Be Kings (2008).

18. Sienna Miller - 41 years

Sienna Miller is 41 years old in 2023. Photo: Amy Sussman

Siena was born on 28th December 1981 in New York City, United States and raised in London. She was a photography model before transitioning to acting. Miller has been in numerous films and TV shows, such as Factory Girl (2006), The Edge of Love (2008), G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009), The Loudest Voice (2019), American Woman (2018), Live by Night (2016), and American Sniper (2014). Siena Miller has a daughter with actor Tom Sturridge whom he dated from 2011 to 2015.

17. Charlize Theron - 47 years

Charlize was the first South African actress to win an Oscar. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Charlize was born on 7th August 1975 in Benoni, Transvaal, South Africa and became a naturalized American citizen in 2007. She is among Hollywood's highest-paid actresses with several top accolades, including an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a SAGA award. Some of Charlize Theron's acting credits include Monster (2003) as Aileen Wuornos, First and Furious film franchise as Cipher, The Old Guard (2020) as Andy, and Snow White and the Huntsmen (2012) as Queen Ravenna.

16. Ali Larter - 47 years

Ali Carter portrayed Claire Field's character in Resident Evil. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Alison Elizabeth Larter was born on 28th February 1976 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, United States. She is best recognized for her role as dual characters Tracy Strauss and Niki Sanders in NBC's Heroes (2006 to 2010) and as Claire Redfield in the Resident Evil film series. She has also starred in Legally Blonde (2001), Obsessed (2009), Legends (2014), and Marigold (2007). Ali Carter tied the knot with actor Hayes MacArthur in 2009, and they have two children.

15. January Jones - 45 years

January Jones is an American actress and model. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

January Kristen Jones was born on 5th January 1978 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States. She is known for her roles as Betty Draper in Mad Men (2007 to 2015) and as Melissa Chartres in The Last Man on Earth (2015 to 2018). She has also starred in X-Men: First Class (2011), Unknown (2011), and The Boat That Rocked (2009). January Jones has a son called Xander.

14. Mena Suvari - 44 years

Mena Suvari is a natural blonde and usually dyes her hair in other colours. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Mena Alexandria Suvari was born on 13th February 1979 in Newport, Rhode Island, United States. She gained international fame in 1999 for her role as Angela Hayes in American Beauty and later starred in three American Pie films as Heather. Her other top acting credits include American Horror Story as Elizabeth Short, Six Feet Under as Edie, and South of Hell as Maria/Abigail. Mena Suvari tied the knot with set decorator Michael Hope in October 2018, and they have a son together.

13. Jaime King - 43 years

Jaime King is an American actress and fashion model. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Jaime was born on 23rd April 1979 in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. She made her career debut as a model before transitioning to acting. She is known for her roles in Pearl Harbour (2001), Hart of Dixie (2011 to 2015), The Mistletoe Promise (2016), Bulletproof Monk (2003), Sin City (2005), and Escape Plan film series. Jaime King tied the knot with filmmaker Kyle Newman in 2007 and filed for divorce in 2020. King and Kyle have two children together.

12. Jaime Pressly - 45 years

Jaime Pressley is known for her role as Joy Turner in My Name Is Earl NBC sitcom. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Jaime Elizabeth Pressly was born on 30th July 1977, in Kinston, North Carolina, United States. She is best known for her role as Joy Turner in the My Name Is Earl NBC sitcom and as Jill Kendall in Mom CBS sitcom (2014 to 2021). She has also starred in A Haunted House 2 (2014), I Love You, Man (2009), Welcome to Flatch (2022), and Jennifer Falls (2014).

11. Amy Smart - 47 years

Amy Smart has been acting since the mid-1990s. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Actress Amy Lysle Smart was born on 26th March 1976 in Los Angeles, California. She made her career debut as a model in Italy while studying acting. She is known for her roles in Felicity (1999 to 2001), Road Trip (2000), Just Friends (2005), Shameless (2011 to 2012), Stargirl (2020 to 2022), and Tyson's Run (2022). Amy Smart tied the knot with television personality Carter Costerhouse in 2011, and they have one child.

10. Elisha Cuthbert - 40 years

Elisha Cuthbert is a Canadian actress. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Elisha was born on 30th November 1982 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She made her acting debut in the mid-1990s and is known for her roles as Danielle in The Girl Next Door (2004), Carly Jones in House of Wax (2005), Alex Kerkovich in ABC's Happy Endings (2011 to 2013), and Abby Phillips in The Ranch (2016 to 2020). Elisha Cuthbert and former professional hockey player Dion Phaneuf married in 2013 and have two children.

9. Alice Eve - 41 years

Alice Eve was born in London and became an American citizen in 2017. Photo: Samir Hussein

Alice Sophia Eve was born on 6th February 1982 in London, England. Her notable roles include Young Agent O in Men in Black 3 (2012), Molly McCleish in She's Out of My League (2010), Ainsley Earhardt in Bombshell (2019), and Kristen in The Power (2023). Alice Eve has heterochromia that causes her right eye to be green and her left eye to be blue, and she also has ADHD. She became an American citizen in 2017.

8. Elizabeth Banks - 49 years

Elizabeth Banks is an American actress and filmmaker. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Elizabeth Banks was born on 10th February 1974, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, United States. She has starred in and produced several high-profile films and TV shows. Her most notable roles include Effi Trinket in The Hunger Games film franchise, Gail Abernathy-McKadden in Pitch Perfect movies, and Rebekah Bosley in Charlie's Angeles. Elizabeth Banks and producer Max Handelman married in 2003 and have two sons.

7. Katheryn Winnick - 45 years

Katheryn Winnick starred in Vikings as Lagertha. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Katheryn Winnick was born on 17th December 1977 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She is known for her roles in Vikings (2013 to 2020) as Lagertha, Big Sky (2020 to date) as Jenny Hoyt, Bones (2010 to 2011) as Hannah Burley, The Marksman (2021) as Sarah Pennington, and The Art of the Steal (2013) as Lola. Katheryn Winnick speaks five languages: English, Ukrainian, French, Russian, and Italian.

6. Malin Akerman - 44 years

Malin is a Swedish-American actress known for her roles in Billions, Trophy Wife, and Slayers. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Malin Maria Akerman is a Swedish-American actress born on 12th May 1978 in Stockholm, Sweden, and raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada. She is known for her roles in Watchmen (2009) as Silk Spectre, Billions (2016 to 2019) as Lara Axelrod, Dolface (2019 to 2022) as Celeste, Trophy Wife (2013 to 2014) as Kate Harrison, and Slayers (2022) as Beverly Rektor. Malin Akerman tied the knot with English actor Jack Donnelly in 2018 and has a son from her previous marriage to Roberto Zincone.

5. Kristen Bell - 42 years

Kristen Bell is a Broadway performer, actress, and singer. Photo: Steve Granitz

Kristen Anne Bell was born on 18th July 1980 in Huntington Woods, Michigan, United States. She is known for Veronica Mars (2004 to 2007) as Veronica, Heroes (2007 to 2008) as Elle Bishop, House of Lies as Jeannie, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (2022) as Ann Whitaker. Kristen Bell tied the knot with actor Dox Shepard in 2013, and they have two daughters.

4. Diane Kruger - 46 years

Diane Kruger is a German-American actress. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Diane Kruger is a German-American actress born on 15th July 1976 in Algermissen, Lower Saxony, West Germany. She is known for Troy (2007) as Helen, National Treasure (2004) as Dr Abigail Chase, Unknown (2011) as Gina, and The Bridge (2013 to 2014) as Detective Sonya Cross. Diane Kruger has a daughter with his long-term boyfriend, actor Norman Reedus. She is fluent in German, English, and French and became an American citizen in 2013.

3. Kate Winslet - 47 years

Kate Winslet usually plays headstrong and complicated women. Photo: Samir Hussein

Winslet was born on 5th October 1975 in Reading, Berkshire, England. She rose to international prominence in 1997 after portraying Rose Bukater in the Titanic and has been in several other successful films and shows. Kate Winslet is the recipient of five Golden Globes, three BAFTAs, two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy, and an Oscar. In 2012, she was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

2. Kate Hudson - 43 years

Kate Hudson received a Golden Globe for her role in Almost Famous. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Kate was born on 19th April 1979 in Los Angeles, California. The multi-award-winning actress made her acting debut in 1996. She is known for her roles in Almost Famous (2000), Glass Onion (2022), Music (2021), The Skeleton Key (2005), Deepwater Horizon (2016), Bride Wars (2002), and Glee (2012 to 2013). Kate Hudson has three children.

1. Rosamund Pike - 44 years

Rosamund Pike is a multi-award-winning British actress. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Rosamund was born on 27th January 1979 in Hammersmith, London. She was a stage performer before making her screen acting debut in 1998 in the movie A Rather English Marriage. She has starred in Pride & Prejudice (2005) as Jane Bennet, Gone Girl (2014), Wheel of Time (2021 to present), State of the Union (2019), and A Private War (2018) as Marie Colvin. Rosamund Pike has been in a relationship with businessman Robie Uniacke since 2009, and they have two boys.

What blonde actress is most famous?

Bridget Bardot and Marylin Monroe are some of the famous actresses in Hollywood known for their iconic blonde look, although they were not born natural blondes. Today's famous blondes include Blake Lively, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Kate Winslet, and others.

What blonde actress looks like Naomi Watts?

German actress Diane Kruger resembles English actress Naomi Watts. Diane is 46 while Naomi is 54 years old in 2023.

Who are the top 10 female actresses?

According to the American Film Institute (AFI), these are the top 10 actresses of all time;

Katharine Hepburn Bette Davis Audrey Hepburn Ingrid Bergman Greta Garbo Marilyn Monroe Elizabeth Taylor Judy Garland Marlene Dietrich Joan Crawford

The above blonde actresses in their 40s are not only beautiful but talented in their craft. Most have been in the entertainment industry for over 20 years and continue to be household names.

