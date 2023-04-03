KykNET's Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande is the second Afrikaans reality television show to premiere after Die Real Housewives van Pretoria. It follows the glamorous lives of six successful women and is expected to air very soon. Since there is much anticipation for it, viewers can, in the meantime, get to know the cast members of Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande.

Amy Kleinhans-Curd, Anita Lloyd, Candice Bester, Karen Schwendtke, Mariska Thorpe, and Michelle van Zyl make up the television show's cast, which is set to premiere on the 20th of April 2023 on KykNET. These incredible women all come from various professions and business specialties.

Die Real Housewives van die Wylande's cast's bios

The reality show's cast is made up of six successful women who live luxurious lives in various locations in the Western Cape's. Here are the cast's biographies:

1. Amy Kleinhans-Curd

Amy is a former Miss South Africa, a mother and wife of New Zealand businessman Leighton Curd. She lives in Franschhoek and is also a director of various companies, which include Dial-A-Teacher, a homework service that assists children with school subject-related questions. According to sources, Amy is set to launch a skincare range in addition to her sparkling wine.

2. Anita Lloyd

Anita Lloyd is passionate about linguistics and as such, she holds a master's degree in linguistics. She reportedly lives with her husband in a lush valley outside Paarl and loves cats, art and travelling. Her husband, Boyce Lloyd, has been the CEO of South Africa's leading wine and spirits producer, KWV, since 2016.

3. Candice Bester

Candice is a wife and mother to a daughter named Emma. She is an experienced singer who left the stage to explore the corporate world and is now a marketing manager for a company called Quench. Furthermore, she loves playing golf and facilitating monthly quiz nights and is in the process of opening a restaurant with her husband, Werner.

4. Karen Schwendtke

Karen is a businesswoman who holds a BCom Accounting degree from the University of Pretoria and a master's degree in business leadership from UNISA. She is a mother to two daughters and a philanthropist currently involved in a few charity projects.

5. Mariska Thorpe

Reports state that Mariska was once a wealth manager and now does stock trading with her husband, Quintus. She runs a business of up-cycling pre-owned clothes and lives on the same estate that Amy and her family live on. She is a perfectionist and enjoys trail running with her husband.

6. Michelle van Zyl

An entertainer at heart, Michelle is an aesthetics doctor who specialises in dermatological treatments like Botox. Prior to focusing on aesthetics, she ran a successful general medical practice and specialised in trauma. She lives in Somerset West with her husband, Dr. Andre Olivier and their two children.

Die Real Housewives van die Wylande's release date

Viewers who are looking forward to watching this series will be happy to know that the reality show is set to premiere on the 20th of April 2023 at 20:00 on KykNET, DStv channel 144.

This article has provided details about the cast's bios and the release date of KykNET's Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande. Social media is buzzing with some Afrikaans viewers expressing that they cannot wait for the show to premiere.

