Popular South African actress Candy Magidimisa is making major moves in the acting and business industries

The star who is popular for playing the role of Shaz Mukwevho in the popular soapie Muvhango said the business is like a safety net for her

Celebrities are now focusing on business investments because they feel they can't rely on one source of income. Many stars have shared that they are running successful businesses in addition to their budding acting careers.

Muvhango star Candy Magidimisa opens up about running her successful marketing company

Briefly News recently caught up with actress Candy Magidimisa's rep who shared details about the company. The star's business venture is named King Rose PMS has been operating for a few months but is already competing with large companies.

The 30-year-old who is popular for playing the role of Shaz Mukwevho in the SABC2 soapie Muvhango said starting the business was a dream come true for her.

Magidimisa noted that relying on one source of income was not an option for her, therefore, she decided to start something on the side. She said:

"This is my safety net. Our industry is very fragile. Today you are doing well and the next you are no longer relevant. Knowing that I have something to fall on gives me peace."

Candy Magidimisa creates employment for women and girls with her new marketing company

The actress is also focusing on creating employment for the marginalised people in society. Her marketing company which has offices in Limpopo and Johannesburg currently employs ten people. Magidimisa said:

“ Through this business, I aim at creating jobs and people who will themselves later be employers.”

King Rose PMS also boasts of clientele from different walks of life including the Limpopo government, a bank and J&R Accountants.

Magidimisa's spokesperson, Thanduxolo Jindela added that King Rose PMS offers several production and marketing solutions for clients of any size. The business is fast growing and is in a good direction. He added:

“The company offers strategies, and marketing solutions for clients across different marketing and communications platforms on behalf of clients".

