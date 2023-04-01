Londie London is bossing up and announced on Instagram the launch of her revolutionary hair business

The former reality TV star of The Real Housewives of Durban said her signature braid would be on sale soon

SA social media users showed Londie support for piecing her life together in the comments section

Former 'RHOD' star Londie London announced that she is starting a hair business. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London shared on her Instagram page that she has collaborated with Afrotex Prima Afro to create the longest braid in Africa. The TV star expressed her joy and said the 100 inches of hair fibre will go on sale on Monday, reported ZAlebs.

"It is my pleasure to introduce to you the LONDIE LONDON BRAID! In collaboration with @afrotex_prima_afro. The longest braid in AFRICA with 100 inches of fabulousness!

Londie encouraged people to prepare their coins as the launch date is quickly approaching.

Londie London fights to be financially independent

Mzansi gave the business venture the thumbs up and praised the mother of two for hustling following her separation from her cheating husband, Hlubi Nkosi

According to reports, the former star of The Real Housewives of Durban has been financially struggling, so this business venture is a big move toward becoming independent.

SA reacts to Londie's business move

Zamazibuko Mazibuko said:

"Go get the bag baby, so happy for you."

Lesego Fillies wrote:

"Yes girl, we fall, get up, dust ourselves and rock the world. Pusha mogirl."

Roxy Kali asked:

"What's new? I've always put on long braids way before her."

Andile Mtetwa commented:

"I love you Londie, may the Good Lord bless you in your new journey of life."

Carol Chauke stated:

"Congrats to Londie, go and do your thing darling."

