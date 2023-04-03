Johannes Qambelisha, a West Rand flower seller, received an incredible donation from Jacaranda FM's Good Morning Angels initiative

Listeners came together to help Johannes Qambelisha, a local hero who has been selling off the N1 on Beyers Naudé off-ramp for over three decades

Thanks to the Good Morning Angels initiative and the kindness of listeners, Johannes now has a new car to help him provide for his family and take his business to the next level

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Flower seller Johannes Qambelisha gets new Kia from Jacaranda FM. Source: Supplied

Source: Original

Jacaranda FM's Good Morning Angels initiative recently brought hope and joy to a familiar face in the West Rand community. Johannes Qambelisha has been selling flowers for over three decades off the N1 on Beyers Naudé off-ramp. The station donated an incredible R40,000 to help with his medical needs and family responsibilities.

The outpouring of generosity from Jacaranda FM listeners

But the outpouring of generosity from listeners didn't stop there. Together We Bloom NPC donated R20,000 towards a car for Johannes, while another kind-hearted listener offered to sell her vehicle at a low price. When this didn't work out, Jacaranda FM stepped in and secured a car for Johannes through Barry Harmse from Motus Toyota Bryanston.

Barry went above and beyond, finding Johannes a car for just R37,000, and even serviced it, put on new tires, personalized his number plates, and installed a new car radio. He also committed to putting the car through the necessary roadworthy tests, transferring ownership to Johannes, and throwing in two free annual services.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Johannes Qambelisha's life-changing donation

The Breakfast with Martin Bester team and Barry presented Johannes with his new car live on air, and the emotional flower seller was over the moon. The vehicle will help Johannes to grow his business and provide for his family as he continues to be the sole breadwinner.

YouTuber MrBeast gives waitress a Toyota

In other acts of kindness stories, Briefly News reported on a lucky waitress who received the biggest tip of her life. However, some viewers disapproved of the act of kindness as it seemed to double as a commercial for the gifter's chocolate brand, Feastables. The car had the name of the brand written on it and the logo of Donaldson's main YouTube channel on its hood.

@BBNFL1984 said:

"This dude is king of free publicity."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News