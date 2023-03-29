MrBeast, a popular YouTuber, gifted a waitress a Toyota as a tip in a TikTok video

Some viewers expressed disapproval that the gift appeared to double as a commercial for his chocolate brand

MrBeast has a following of millions on both YouTube and TikTok, known for his elaborate videos where he gives away large sums of money

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, recently gave a car as a tip to a waitress named Amy in a restaurant.

However, some viewers disapproved of the act of kindness as it seemed to double as a commercial for Donaldson's chocolate brand, Feastables. The car had the name of the brand written on it and the logo of Donaldson's main YouTube channel on its hood.

MrBeast tips waitress with an expensive gift in viral TikTok

In the TikTok post, which received 50 million views, Donaldson asked Amy about the biggest tip she had ever received. She replied that it was around $50 (R909), to which Donaldson responded by giving her a set of car keys and taking her outside to show her a black Toyota, which he claimed was her brand-new car.

Amy appeared to tear up and put her hand over her face, thanking Donaldson. The clip ended with Donaldson telling her to enjoy the car.

You see it below:

In a comment on the post from his account, Donaldson said that if fans bought more of his Feastables products, he would give away more cars on social media

While some commenters praised Donaldson for his generous tip, others criticised him for using the act of kindness as product placement. Several Twitter users suggested that the logos on the car made it look less attractive, and one person tweeted:

"So basically she has to promote his company by driving the car."

@BBNFL1984 said:

"This dude is king of free publicity."

But some disagreed with the criticism and felt MrBeast was doing good

@jambo311 said:

"Yeah, but the important part is that he gave her a car. I’ve been in some pretty tough times, and if somebody had given me a car so I could get to work, I don’t care what it says or what colour it is - bet 90% of you can’t even remember the last time you helped someone"

@SpritzWinklbotm said:

"You give me a new car, I wouldn't care if it's got a picture of you."

@HeyElonYouSuck added:

"MrBeast: Cures blindness, donates shoes, gives a waitress a car. Twitter: What a monster."

@TommyFu8282 said:

"It's a free brand-new car. If you'd rather pay full price for a new car than get one for free with an ad on it then you're not too bright."

@BassHun32718723 said:

"That's cheap advertisement for his business. I'd take it and have it removed or painted over even though it doesn't look all that bad."

@miztaprofit said:

"How many ad-free cars have you given?"

