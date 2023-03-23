Tusaiwe Munkhondiya founded the YANA Foundation in Malawi, which supports abandoned babies, street children, orphans, disabled children, and young mothers

Tusaiwe recently shared a heartwarming TikTok post with a new addition to the family - a 14-year-old daughter named Cathy, who is also a mother to a newborn baby

Tusaiwe suffered from abandonment, sexual abuse, having nowhere to call home, and being a single mother at age 16

Tusaiwe welcomes Cathy and baby to their new home.

Source: TikTok

Family is not only genetic but about who receives you with love. Tusaiwe Munkhondiya is a 24-year-old founder of the non-profit organization YANA based in Malawi. She recently shared a heartwarming TikTok post with a new addition to the family - a 14-year-old daughter named Cathy. But she did not come alone, as she is also a mother to a newborn baby.

Tusaiwe and Cathy share a heartwarming moment as she moves in

Cathy comes across as a bit shy in the video, which, besides her age, already indicates the tenderness of her youth. Yet, she is already faced with the challenge of raising a child. Fortunately, she does not have to go through this experience alone. YANAa was made for young women just like her.

You can see the video below:

Who is Tusaiwe, and what is the story behind her NGO, YANA?

According to Africa Brief, Tusaiwe Munkhondiya founded the YANA Foundation, which supports abandoned babies, street children, orphans, disabled children, and young mothers who became pregnant as teenagers. The foundation began in 2020 and is located in Mzuzu, Malawi, and offers a place to call home for 41 children.

The children hold mirrors to their faces and are taught by Tusaiwe to utter strong positive affirmations about themselves before they begin their day. She shares stories about her life journey and childhood on social media, greatly influencing her current path of fostering vulnerable children and providing the love she never received.

YANA operates a foster home, a special needs school, pre-schools, and mental health awareness discussions. Tusaiwe suffered from abandonment, sexual abuse, having nowhere to call home, and being a single mother at age 16. She persevered through her circumstances and established a school that accommodated and recognized other children with similar and more complicated conditions than her son.

She was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder(PTSD) but managed to draw strength from her past and carry on with her responsibilities.

Netizens showed love and wished Cathy well

@Ngoni Queen said:

"I just watched her story on Mibawa its very sad I like her braveness. Thanks Tusa for taking her in God bless you ❤️"

@saved334 added:

"The way she is avoiding physical contact says a lot about her trauma"

@ElJay said:

"Beautiful. Tusa mami, Cathy doesn't have to spin with a week-old baby like that, their sweet little brains are still too fragile to be shaken.❤️

@tusa replied:

"She is a kid she has no idea too, so now onwards, since she has us, she will learn what to do and what not to do"

@Kierah added:

"Hope she heals mentally and physically"

@Kenesha WooCat Smith said:

"I have tons of items, clothing, shoes etc. That I need to get rid of. I hate to trash it, but I’m nowhere near any donation spots or anything to give to"

@tusa replied:

"Hey, all the information is in my bio"

@Alicja Wieczorek895 said:

"14 and baby, omg. I wish her and the baby all the best"

@Goat Mom said:

"It is truly amazing what you are doing for every single one of those girls the world needs more people like you! thank you!"

