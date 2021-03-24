Tiny Texie age, child, height, weight, TikTok, profiles, net worth

Tiny Texie is an American social media influencer, dancer, and adult entertainer. She is famously recognized for being the smallest adult dancer in the world as she is only 3 feet and 6 inches tall. Read on to discover more about her personal story and rise to fame.

Adult film actress Tiny Texie attends the EXXXOTICA Expo 2021 at Miami Airport Convention Center on September 18, 2021, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

The dancer's outspoken personality, great sense of humour, and unique physique have helped her gain a huge fan base on TikTok and Instagram. The Tiny Texie disorder, which hindered her full growth, has not prevented her from becoming one of the best entertainers in the United States.

Profile summary

Full name: Tiny Texie

Tiny Texie Date of birth: 25th January 1992

25th January 1992 Tiny Texie age: 30 years old as of 2022

30 years old as of 2022 Nationality: American

American Occupation: Social media influncer, dancer, adult entertainer

Social media influncer, dancer, adult entertainer Tiny Texie Instagram: @tinytexie

@tinytexie Tiny Texie Facebook: @tinytexiepage

@tinytexiepage Tiny Texie TikTok: @tinytexieofficial

@tinytexieofficial Tiny Texie height: 3 feet 6 inches

3 feet 6 inches Tiny Texie weight: 55 kg

Personal life

Tiny Texie was born on 25th January 1992 in Corpus Christi, Texas, United States. She was born with Kenny-Caffey Syndrome, and people often mistake her for a kid at first glance. The entertainer has not shared many details about her early life.

The dancer is an awesome mother to a gorgeous daughter. Tiny Texie child also seems to be following in her mother's footsteps as they usually make TikTok videos together.

For Tiny Texie relationship, she has been linked to Anastasia Graves, an American reality TV star, makeup artist, and photographer. In an earlier interview, the two revealed that their relationship has received all kinds of backlash due to their size difference.

Rise to fame

Tiny currently holds the title of the world's smallest proportioned dancer. Before coming into the limelight as a dancer and social media star, she used to take part in pageant competitions in 2015. She now has over 4.8 million followers on her TikTok account and more than 420,000 followers on Instagram.

According to Tiny Texie IMDb profile, she has also found a footing in acting. The mother of one was featured in the Extreme Love show alongside her girlfriend, Anastasia. The reality TV show premiered in January 2020 on WETV.

The TikToker has also been featured on a number of influential magazines in the United States, including the Entertainer magazine in Florida, E! Online, Inked Magazine, and Chicago Tribune.

Tiny Texie net worth

The miniature social media influencer has an approximate net worth of $500,000. Most of her wealth comes from being a social media superstar, adult entertainer, and dancer.

Tiny Texie continues to be a positive representation of small women and men alike. She never lets her miniature size hold her back from anything, including shooting a big gun, as seen on Tiny Texie shoots 50 cal video.

READ ALSO: Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp: The tragic story of Jeremy Camp's wife

Briefly.co.za recently published Melissa Camp's touching story. She was the first wife of Jeremy Camp, an American Gospel singer and songwriter. The couple was married for only 3 months.

The singer married Melissa with full knowledge of her terminal illness and was beside her till her death in February 2001. Their love story has remained an inspiration to millions across the globe more than 20 years later. Read the article to discover more about Melissa's life and how her relationship with Jeremy Camp inspired the creation of the I Still Believe film.

Source: Briefly News