26 celebrities with widow's peak hairline that make it look incredible

What do you know concerning a widow's peak hairline? Widow's peak hairlines are a common feature in both men and women. People are born with it and it should not be confused with a receding hairline that appears later in life. What does a widow's peak look like, and what are its causes? Join us as we find out!

Celebrities with widow's peak hairline. Photo: @Mindy Small, @Araya Doheny, @Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Having a widow's peak hairline is not a bad thing and does not signify anything. Many celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian, and Chris Hemsworth are known to showcase their distinctive hairlines with revealing hairstyles.

What is a widow's peak?

A widow's peak is a natural V-shaped hairline that grows towards the center of one's forehead. Pulling your hair back makes it more distinct, and it is prominent in some people than others. The feature is also clearly visible in men than women.

What causes widow's peak? The feature has been linked to genetics since it mainly occurs in families as a dominant inherited trait. However, there is no documented scientific proof for the argument.

Is widow's peak receding hairline? This is not the case because people are born with it. However, adult men who are getting bald usually have a receding hairline that resembles a widow's peak as their hair starts to thin.

Why is it called a widow's peak?

The moniker widow's peak originated from ancient England in the 18th century. Women used to mourn the death of their spouses by putting on a triangular-shaped hood or hat, and its V-shaped part used to fall at the center of the forehead. This led to superstitions that someone born with a widow's peak hairline will lose their spouse early, but this is not the case.

Are widow's peaks attractive? The feature is known to make people look great. Many Hollywood celebrities and female models with widow's peaks are proud of the feature and usually use hairstyles that make it visible.

Can a widow's peak go away?

The feature will not go away on its own if you were born with it. Can you get rid of a widow's peak? There are several ways you can remove it, and they include:

Electrolysis: This is a professional method for permanent hair removal and will help reshape your hairline once. The hair bulbs along your hairline are destroyed during the procedure, which means new hair will not grow.

This is a professional method for permanent hair removal and will help reshape your hairline once. The hair bulbs along your hairline are destroyed during the procedure, which means new hair will not grow. Using laser: This process works well on people with dark hair since laser heat targets dark pigment.

This process works well on people with dark hair since laser heat targets dark pigment. Waxing and sugaring: Putting hard wax or a mixture of heated sugar then removing it will pull out your widow's peak hair from the root.

Putting hard wax or a mixture of heated sugar then removing it will pull out your widow's peak hair from the root. Tweezing: You will need a pair of tweezers to pull out one hair at a time. It is an easy to do home-procedure but tiring and painful, especially if you have thick hair. It is also temporary.

You will need a pair of tweezers to pull out one hair at a time. It is an easy to do home-procedure but tiring and painful, especially if you have thick hair. It is also temporary. Depilatories: Applying depilatory cream dissolves hair, but the hair will grow back since it only removes hair from the skin's surface.

Applying depilatory cream dissolves hair, but the hair will grow back since it only removes hair from the skin's surface. Shaving: This is a temporary solution to remove hair but may not yield the best results if you have dark hair and light skin.

Hairstyles for widow's peak

Actress Jessica Simpson rocking a middle path. Photo: @Jim Spellman

The style you choose depends on whether you want to make the feature visible or hide it. For men, popular hairstyles include;

Crew cut

Buzzcut

Short spikes

Bro flow

Fringe

Side part

Medium curls

Undercut

Women have a variety of hairstyles to show off or disguise their V-shaped hairline. Can you do a middle part with a widow's peak? This is one of the most preferred styles and usually gives impressive results. Other designs that will make your widow's peak look great include;

Messy bun

Half updo

Keep hair natural

Slick hair back

Ponytail

Celebrities with widow's peak hairline

Public figures across the world have made widow's peak a cool feature. Who has it? Here is a compilation of 26 celebrities with distinctive V-shaped hairlines.

1. Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui is an American singer and a former member of Fifth Harmony. Photo: @Mindy Small

2. Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams is an American singer and actress. Photo: @Bruce Glikas

3. Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has been praised severally for embracing her natural body. Photo: @Rodin Eckenroth

4. Harry Styles

Harry Styles is a British singer and former member of One Direction. Photo: @Kevin Mazur

5. David Beckham

David Beckham is a former British professional football player. Photo: @Cliff Hawkins

6. Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel is an American actor and former model. Photo: @Randy Holmes

7. Rebecca Black

Rebecca is a singer and YouTuber. Photo: @Araya Doheny

8. Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik is a British singer and former member of One Direction. Photo: @Steve Granitz

9. Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard is an American actor known for his lead role as Lucious in Empire series. Photo: @AxelleBauer-Griffin

10. Wentworth Miller

Wentworth Miller is an American actor known for his starring role as Michael Scofield in Prison Break. Photo: @Paul Archuleta

11. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rai Bachchan is a prolific Bollywood actress. Photo: @Alberto Pizzoli

12. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington is an American actress best known for her role as Olivia Pope in ABC's Scandal. Photo: @David Livingston

13.Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemworth is an Australian actor best known for his role as Thor in MCU films. Photo: @Jun Sato

14. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is a Canadian actor known for his role as a titular Assassin in John Wick series. Photo: @Steve Granitz

15. Kit Harington

Kit Harington is an English actor known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Photo: @Daniele Venturelli

16. Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan is an American actress and television presenter. Photo: @Paul Archuleta

17. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood and is known for starring in blockbuster films. Photo: @Steve Granitz

18. Jude Law

Jude Law is an award-winning English actor. Photo: @Jamie McCarthy

19. Blake Lively

Blake Lively is an American actress and the daughter of actor Ernie Lively. Photo: @Dominik Bindl

20. Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher is an American actress best known for her role as Fran Fine in The Nanny sitcom. Photo: @Tibrina Hobson

21. Andy Garcia

Andy Garcia is an American actor and the father of Dominik Garciá-Lorido. Photo: @David Livingston

22. Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell is an Irish actor with a successful career in Hollywood. Photo: @Slaven Vlasic

23. Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields is an American actress and a former model. Photo: @John Lamparski

24. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik is one of the most sought-after Bollywood actors. Photo: @NurPhoto

25. Imran Khan

Imran Khan has starred in some of Bollywood's blockbuster films. Photo: @Hindustan Times

26. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is an award-winning Indian actress and has featured 6 times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. Photo: @Prodip Guha

Widow's peak vs. no widow's peak does not have much difference when it comes to an individual's appearance. The feature is not a sign of thinning hair if you have it from childhood, but if it appears later in life, especially for men, it is a sign of balding. Widow's peak also tends to be more visible in men than women because the latter usually put on disguising hairstyles.

