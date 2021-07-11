26 celebrities with widow's peak hairline that make it look incredible
What do you know concerning a widow's peak hairline? Widow's peak hairlines are a common feature in both men and women. People are born with it and it should not be confused with a receding hairline that appears later in life. What does a widow's peak look like, and what are its causes? Join us as we find out!
Having a widow's peak hairline is not a bad thing and does not signify anything. Many celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian, and Chris Hemsworth are known to showcase their distinctive hairlines with revealing hairstyles.
What is a widow's peak?
A widow's peak is a natural V-shaped hairline that grows towards the center of one's forehead. Pulling your hair back makes it more distinct, and it is prominent in some people than others. The feature is also clearly visible in men than women.
What causes widow's peak? The feature has been linked to genetics since it mainly occurs in families as a dominant inherited trait. However, there is no documented scientific proof for the argument.
Is widow's peak receding hairline? This is not the case because people are born with it. However, adult men who are getting bald usually have a receding hairline that resembles a widow's peak as their hair starts to thin.
Why is it called a widow's peak?
The moniker widow's peak originated from ancient England in the 18th century. Women used to mourn the death of their spouses by putting on a triangular-shaped hood or hat, and its V-shaped part used to fall at the center of the forehead. This led to superstitions that someone born with a widow's peak hairline will lose their spouse early, but this is not the case.
Are widow's peaks attractive? The feature is known to make people look great. Many Hollywood celebrities and female models with widow's peaks are proud of the feature and usually use hairstyles that make it visible.
Can a widow's peak go away?
The feature will not go away on its own if you were born with it. Can you get rid of a widow's peak? There are several ways you can remove it, and they include:
- Electrolysis: This is a professional method for permanent hair removal and will help reshape your hairline once. The hair bulbs along your hairline are destroyed during the procedure, which means new hair will not grow.
- Using laser: This process works well on people with dark hair since laser heat targets dark pigment.
- Waxing and sugaring: Putting hard wax or a mixture of heated sugar then removing it will pull out your widow's peak hair from the root.
- Tweezing: You will need a pair of tweezers to pull out one hair at a time. It is an easy to do home-procedure but tiring and painful, especially if you have thick hair. It is also temporary.
- Depilatories: Applying depilatory cream dissolves hair, but the hair will grow back since it only removes hair from the skin's surface.
- Shaving: This is a temporary solution to remove hair but may not yield the best results if you have dark hair and light skin.
Hairstyles for widow's peak
The style you choose depends on whether you want to make the feature visible or hide it. For men, popular hairstyles include;
- Crew cut
- Buzzcut
- Short spikes
- Bro flow
- Fringe
- Side part
- Medium curls
- Undercut
Women have a variety of hairstyles to show off or disguise their V-shaped hairline. Can you do a middle part with a widow's peak? This is one of the most preferred styles and usually gives impressive results. Other designs that will make your widow's peak look great include;
- Messy bun
- Half updo
- Keep hair natural
- Slick hair back
- Ponytail
Celebrities with widow's peak hairline
Public figures across the world have made widow's peak a cool feature. Who has it? Here is a compilation of 26 celebrities with distinctive V-shaped hairlines.
1. Lauren Jauregui
2. Vanessa Williams
3. Kourtney Kardashian
4. Harry Styles
5. David Beckham
6. Josh Duhamel
7. Rebecca Black
8. Zayn Malik
9. Terrence Howard
10. Wentworth Miller
11. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
12. Kerry Washington
13.Chris Hemsworth
14. Keanu Reeves
15. Kit Harington
16. Alyson Hannigan
17. Leonardo DiCaprio
18. Jude Law
19. Blake Lively
20. Fran Drescher
21. Andy Garcia
22. Colin Farrell
23. Brooke Shields
24. Hrithik Roshan
25. Imran Khan
26. Kangana Ranaut
Widow's peak vs. no widow's peak does not have much difference when it comes to an individual's appearance. The feature is not a sign of thinning hair if you have it from childhood, but if it appears later in life, especially for men, it is a sign of balding. Widow's peak also tends to be more visible in men than women because the latter usually put on disguising hairstyles.
Source: Briefly.co.za