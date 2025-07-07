Candice Modiselle, now Sello, shared some details about a past traumatic encounter, which made her realise that nightlife was not a place for her

The media personality sat on for an interview where she reflected on her journey as a Christian, and one of her worst memories went viral on TikTok

Candice Sello reflected on the scary experience, which was one of the first times she went to a club

Candice Sello opened up about the scary situation she found herself in. The actress described one of the wake-up calls she got about being on the party scene.

Candice Modiselle-Sello talks about the trafficking scare she had while in a club. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Many people were taken aback by the bone-chilling story that Candice Sello shared. Online users were moved by Candice Sello's testimony about her faith in God.

In a snippet of Candice Sello's interview with The Unchristian podcast, she reflected on a time in 2016when she felt her life was in danger. Candice reflected on how being born again means the old self is dead. After going through the sacred process, she said that one of the first times she went to the club, she nearly got trafficked.

The media personality recalled that an elderly woman approached her, saying someone needed her outside, and she followed her, assuming the woman was simply one of the staff around the club. When they got outside, Candice said there was a man who tried to get her into a car, but she refused, and he started having a disagreement with the older lady about why she was resisting. Candice said she was stuck between them but managed to get away from both of them and ran back inside the club to her friends for safety.

Candice Modiselle-Sello has been open about being a born-again Christian. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South Africa mortified by Candice Sello's trafficking scare

People took it as a sign that God protected Candice during one of the first times she went to the club. Online users also remarked on how terrifying Candice's recollection of a trafficking attempt was. Watch Candice recall her trafficking scare below:

TshegoMLP✝️ said:

"THAT was God, and God alone. The confusion befell them because His mighty hand was upon you!"

official_samey commented:

"Yoh Candice🥺🥺thank God nothing happened to you."

@babalwakotana1 cheered;

"God is God."

Gift2508 gushed:

"We are truly kept by God 🥺."

TshegoMLP✝️ wrote:

user705706293665 remarked:

"Tjo it's scary out there. I always tell my kids not to go out because it's not safe."

hellobonitta commented:

"Sounds familiar with that girl in Menlyn mall.."

Candice Sello marks 2 months with Mr Sello

Briefly News previously reported that Candice Sello happily shared pictures of her wedding ceremonies, including her traditional union. In a recent post, she uploaded unseen photos of her wedding festivities with Mr Sello.

Candice Sello shared close-up shots of emotional moments as well as details about her wedding that she did not include before. Fans of Candice Modiselle were delighted to get a closer look at her wedding.

