Jack Sullivan Rudd's age, height, education, TikTok, profile

Jack Sullivan Rudd is an American teenager who came into the limelight at a young age due to his celebrity parents. His father, Paul Rudd, is a famous and super talented actor, comedian, and producer known for many high-grossing movies and TV shows such as Ant-Man (2015), Friends (2002-2004), and Avengers Endgame (2019). Considering he comes from a celebrity family, many people would love to know more about him.

Paul Rudd's son during the 2020 Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. @andreaaungg (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Jack Sullivan, like most boys, has a tendency of being close to his father. For instance, he has been spotted a few times together with his father during Hollywood and sports events. The son-father relationship often amazes many on the internet. Also, they have a striking resemblance, except Jack seem to be growing taller every day. So, what will you love to know about Paul Rudd son?

Jack Sullivan Rudd profile summary

Birth name: Jack Sullivan Rudd

Jack Sullivan Rudd Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20th April 2006

20th April 2006 Place of birth: New York, United States

New York, United States Age: 14 years old (as of January 2022)

14 years old (as of January 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Religion : Judaism

: Judaism Parents: Paul Stephen Rudd (father) and Julie Yaeger (mother)

Paul Stephen Rudd (father) and Julie Yaeger (mother) Sibling: Darby Rudd

Darby Rudd Nationality: American

American Occupation: Student

Jack Sullivan Rudd's bio

When was Jack Sullivan Rudd born? Sullivan was born on 20th April 2006 in New York City, the United States. He is the firstborn in the family of two children; her younger sister, Darby Rudd, was born in 2010. Unfortunately, there is little about his childhood in the public domain.

The names of Jack Sullivan Rudd parents are Paul Stephen Rudd and Julie Yaeger. His father is one of the most successful Hollywood actors. He is popularly known for starring as Anti-Man/ Scott Lang in Anti-Man (2015) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

On the other hand, his mother (Julie Yaeger) is a television producer, writer, counsellor, and coordinator. Interestingly, she is a former publicist – a profession that brought her together with Paul as a couple. Some of her famous works include Fun Mom Dinner (2017) and The Suite with Dave Karger (2005).

How old is Jack Sullivan Rudd?

Paul Rudd and Jack Sullivan Rudd at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens in February 2020, Florida. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

As of January 2022, Jack Sullivan Rudd age is 15. Considering his birthday is on 20th April, he is a few months away from turning 16 years old.

Education background

Jack is yet to complete his education. Currently, he is presumably in school focused on his studies. Unfortunately, his family is yet to share the name of Jack’s school and his education level.

Body measurements

How tall is Jack Sullivan Rudd? Besides having a striking resemblance to his father, the teenager has an incredible height. Jack Sullivan Rudd height is around 5 feet 9 inches. In a recent photo that has been making rounds on social media, Jack and his father seem to be of the same height. However, in some, he looks even slightly taller than his father.

What is he doing now?

The 14-year-old is still at school. Unlike other celebrity kids, he seems to be focused on his studies. Thus, there is nothing to report about his career. Therefore, those searching for Jack Sullivan Rudd movies on the internet are likely to find none.

The fact that his father is an actor does not make him an actor automatically. Even so, many people would love him to follow in his father’s footsteps. Often, most people tend to confuse him for a film director/writer by the name of Jack Sullivan. Thus, they are mistaken to believing that the movies listed on IMDb, under his name, are his. Nonetheless, they belong to Sullivan, the director.

Is Jack on social media?

Julie Yaeger, Paul Rudd and Jack Sullivan at the European premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" at Odeon Leicester Square in July 2015. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

With the recent increased use of social media, many celebrity kids have been making big moves on different platforms. So, does Jack Sullivan Rudd have Instagram? At the moment, he is not on the platform. He seems to enjoy a low-key life.

Similarly, he is not on any social media platform. However, since late 2020, someone has been using his name to gain followers and likes on the short-video sharing platform. Judging from his physical attributes, he looks somehow like Paul Rudd’s son.

In this regard, is the Jack Sullivan Rudd TikTok account legit? No. The teenager is not on the platform. The identity of the young man posing as Jack on TikTok has been established to be Jacob Rudd. He is a comedian based in Hawaii. Lastly, Jack Sullivan Rudd Snapchat does not exit too.

Personal life

Who is Jack Sullivan Rudd girlfriend? Taking into account that he is below 18 years old, he is a kid and not ready for dating. Also, he does not hang out in public places. Moreover, nothing has ever been reported about him regarding relationship issues.

Jack Sullivan Rudd is one of the most disciplined and adored teenagers in Hollywood. Besides coming from a well-off family, he does not like to show off. He prefers to lead a low-key life, making it impossible to know much about his personal life. Overall, many of his admirers would love him to venture into the entertainment scene like his parents.

Source: Briefly News