Given the vastness of South Africa, its music is diverse, with regions having distinct and dominant genres. Many would agree that rap unifies the entire country as musicians follow a specific rubric, including flow style, great lyrics, and more. And one rapper, Reason Rapper, has been dominating the charts for some time. He is not a new name for hip hop and rap-loving South Africans. What is his story?

South African rapper commonly known as Reason, now known as Sizwe Alakine. Photo: @reasonhd_.

Source: Instagram

The artist entered the South African music scene more than a decade ago as he started recording music in 2005. He gained popularity in the hip hop world after releasing hit songs such as Breathe and collaborated with various top-notch artists in the industry. So, how much do you know about him aside from his music career?

Profile summary

Name: Sizwe Moeketsi Moniker

Sizwe Moeketsi Moniker Date of birth: June 30, 1987

June 30, 1987 Age: 34 years old

34 years old Place of birth: Tembisa, South Africa

Tembisa, South Africa Grew up in: Katlehong, South Africa

Katlehong, South Africa Occupation: Rapper, songwriter

Rapper, songwriter Genres: Hip Hop, Amapiano

Hip Hop, Amapiano Instruments: Vocals

Vocals Labels: Motif Records, Promise Land Ent.

Motif Records, Promise Land Ent. Associated acts: DJ Maphorisa, Monea, Stogie T, Kwestsa, Ginger Trill, HHP, ProVerb

DJ Maphorisa, Monea, Stogie T, Kwestsa, Ginger Trill, HHP, ProVerb First mainstream appearance: 2004 on YFM radio station

Awards and nominations: Hype Magazine’s king of the bedroom (2005), Top 5 Hottest unsigned rappers in South Africa (2005) by Hype Magazine, YFM’s Hip Hop show rap activity’s emcee of the month (2005), 10 Hottest Rapper in South Africa (2013)

Hype Magazine’s king of the bedroom (2005), Top 5 Hottest unsigned rappers in South Africa (2005) by Hype Magazine, YFM’s Hip Hop show rap activity’s emcee of the month (2005), 10 Hottest Rapper in South Africa (2013) Reason rapper wife: Mosa Moketsi (divorced after seven years of marriage)

Mosa Moketsi (divorced after seven years of marriage) Children: Minenhle, Oname, and set of twins from his relationship with Luthando Shosha

Reason Rapper’s early life

The young artist was born on June 30, 1987, in Tembisa, in the heart of South Africa. He was raised in Katlehong by his parents. But, unfortunately, there is not much information about his education life in the public domain.

Reason Rapper SA Career

The influential rapper's career journey is fascinating. He appeared in 2005 on the popular YFM radio station on The Unrestricted Freshest Breakfast Show. He did three jingles, which gave him a platform for his music. Since then, he has made a name for himself in the competitive showbiz industry and has released several music albums.

Interestingly, South Africa’s celebrated hip hop artist has worked with some huge personalities in the industry. These include Maggz, Proverb, Beats against Beats, BattleKat, Genocide, and Tumi, among many more.

Reason Rapper's albums and songs

Reason Rapper's songs have a wide listenership. He has released various tracks over the years, including albums that have sold massive copies. Here is a list of some of his music albums:

Audio 3D in 2012

in 2012 Audio High Definition in 2014

in 2014 Audio Re-Definition in 2015

in 2015 Love Girls in 2017

in 2017 Azania in 2018

What are some of Reason South African rapper major songs? He has the following songs from the Aziana album:

Welcome To Azania (ft. Nelisiwe Sibiya)

(ft. Nelisiwe Sibiya) Nkosi Yam

Banani MaVoko

Cashless Society (Ft. Ginger Trill)

(Ft. Ginger Trill) Champagne and Water (Ft. Mick Jenkins)

(Ft. Mick Jenkins) O Suna Mang (Ft. Kid X (SA) & Kwesta)

(Ft. Kid X (SA) & Kwesta) 10111 (Ft. The Muffinz (SA)

(Ft. The Muffinz (SA) Home Alone (Ft. Una Rams)

(Ft. Una Rams) Byela Mina (Ft. pH Raw X)

(Ft. pH Raw X) 4 the Kidz (Ft. Mr. Beef & pH Raw X)

(Ft. Mr. Beef & pH Raw X) 420 #ntp (Ft. Gemini Major)

(Ft. Gemini Major) Bag Dat Happiness4sale (Ft. Мот (Mot)

(Ft. Мот (Mot) Lying

Azania (Ft. Sibongile Khumalo & Swizz Beatz)

The following songs are from his 2018 Love Girls album, which is about his experience with some of his relationships with women.

Songs About Girls (Pt.1)

(Pt.1) Dangerous (Ft. BK (SA))

(Ft. BK (SA)) The Girl Upstairs (The Blessed Girl) (Ft. Ginger Trill)

(The Blessed Girl) (Ft. Ginger Trill) No Offense

Prescription; Molly Cyrus (The Happy Girl)

(The Happy Girl) So Beautiful (The New Girl)

(The New Girl) Celebrity (The Club Girl)

(The Club Girl) New Kicks And (Girls, Pt. 2) (Ft. Aylaan & Melo B Jones)

(Girls, Pt. 2) (Ft. Aylaan & Melo B Jones) All The Time (Ft. Gemini Major)

(Ft. Gemini Major) Let Me Know (The Perfect Girl) (Ft. Conquer)

(The Perfect Girl) (Ft. Conquer) PDYCM, Pt. 2 (The Bad Girl) (Ft. Moozlie)

(The Bad Girl) (Ft. Moozlie) S P a C E (The Crazy Girl) Lyrics

(The Crazy Girl) Lyrics Lovey (The Angry Girl) (Ft. Mr. Beef)

(The Angry Girl) (Ft. Mr. Beef) The Blues (The Good Girl) (Ft. Moneoa)

Also, the rapper has the following songs from his 2015 Audio Re-Definition album.

Redefinition (Ft. BK (SA) & Mr. Beef)

(Ft. BK (SA) & Mr. Beef) #TRVE (The Realest Verse Ever)

(The Realest Verse Ever) The Realest (Ft. Tweezy)

(Ft. Tweezy) Great Kings

Emzini Weyi Ntsizwa (Ft. Mashayabhuqe KaMamba)

(Ft. Mashayabhuqe KaMamba) Yipikayay (Ft. AKA & Khuli Chana)

(Ft. AKA & Khuli Chana) Hola (Cho!)

(Cho!) Brand New (Ft. Dj ID & Skwatta Kamp)

(Ft. Dj ID & Skwatta Kamp) Gold

The Mantra

Bad In December (Ft. Dj Zan D, Ginger Trill, Sakhekile & Stilo Magolide)

Achievements and awards

The artist has had a successful career and has had notable moments such as:

He was the Hype Magazine’s King of the bedroom, including other five rappers in the country.

He was named YFM’s Hip Hop show rap activity’s emcee of the month in 2006.

He played a vital role in SABC1’s mthunzini.com.

Worked as an art director at The Jupiter Drawing Room.

He was named one of the hottest rappers in South Africa in 2013.

Reason Rapper’s family

After seven years of marriage, the famous artist divorced his ex-wife, Mosa Moeketsi. It is alleged that the reason for their divorce was his affair with Luthando Shosha, popularly known as Lootlove.

Lootlove is the mother of his twins. The artist took to social media through his Twitter account to clear the air that Lootlove was at no point his side chick.

The famous artist has four kids, Minenhle and Oname, and twins born in 2019. Sadly, he lost his firstborn son, Obakeng, in 2013 after suffering from anaemia. He loves all his children equally and spends quality time with them.

On Mother’s Day, the artist took to social media and wished Lootlove a Happy Mother’s day. He revealed that the twins were lucky to have her as their mum.

Are Reason Rapper and Lootlove together?

Who is Reason the Rapper dating? The artist and Lootlove were a couple for many years. Their love bore them beautiful twin girls. However, the couple went their separate ways, and both confirmed the split.

Lootlove went to her Instagram account, where she shared the news with the world. However, she said that they remain friends and will continue to raise their happy children.

Sizwe and I have separated. However, we continue to partner gracefully in raising our beautiful kids. I think anyone going through something this complex and painful would understand why I wouldn't want anyone to have a front-row seat at my grieving and healing. But with that said, it's important to mention that Sizwe and I remain friends and want to focus on raising our happy, healthy, and loved baby girls.

Net worth

The celebrated hip hop rapper is said to have a net worth of about $3 million. He has accumulated his wealth from his successful music career and music shows.

Reason Rapper has proven to be a darling to many as his fan base is vastly increasing each day. His music touches the hearts of many who continue to sing to his tunes.

Reason Rapper SA accident

In 2018, the artist almost lost his life in a tragic road accident. However, after surviving, he thanked God for granting him a second chance at life.

