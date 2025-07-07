Abongwe Mseleku recently posted a video of her cute outing with her parents

The reality TV stars went to a restaurant and enjoyed a meal and conversation together

Fans are loving the wholesome family content and said Abongwe is the most unproblematic Mseleku child

Abongwe Mseleku shared a video of her cute dinner date with her parents. Images: abongwe_mseleku_, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku and his first wife went out with one of their children, and fans admired their relationship.

Abongwe Mseleku takes parents out to eat

Reality TV star, Abongwe Mseleku, shared a sweet video of herself on 5 July 2025, taking her parents, Musa and Busisiwe "MaCele," out.

The Uthando Nesthembu stars stepped out to grab a bite, with Abongwe capturing their outing from the moment they left their house to enjoying their meal at C-Bali restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal.

Abongwe Mseleku took her parents, Musa and MaCele, out for dinner. Image: abongwe_mseleku_.

Source: Instagram

In her caption, she was relieved, saying she finally kept her promise to take her parents out:

"'Write there that you've blessed us.' Aike, I finally made it real and took them out."

Abongwe is one of three kids from Musa and MaCele and has become a familiar face on South African television.

Apart from Uthando Nesthembu, she also features on Izingane Zesthembu and has also collaborated with several brands, including Knorrox and Rama, for her now-famous cooking vlogs.

This is what Mzansi said about Abongwe Mseleku's gesture

Fans and followers showed love to Abongwe and admired her for taking her parents out.

In 2023, Musa Mseleku showed love to his daughter after she passed matric, and said he was "humbled by her commitment."

nokulungazondi said:

"The most well-mannered and my favourite Mseleku child."

anathi_s_xhesha was touched:

"Oh, marn, Abongwe. I love how you are giving back to your parents; it’s so beautiful to watch. uThixo abagcine abazali because there is more coming from you."

a._vusani wrote:

"One thing about you, you really love your parents."

zeezeemad posted:

"You are winning, Abo! I love how you love and respect your parents."

vee_nomndayi was impressed:

"Ohh, this is so beautiful, Abo! This is how it should be done."

Mzansi praised Abongwe Mseleku for spoiling her parents. Image: abongwe_mseleku_.

Source: Instagram

soviyaemma responded:

"Well done! I wish you more success and happiness."

makhosanarose commented:

"Aww, your parents are blessed."

za.nele3127 praised Abongwe Mseleku:

"Your parents are blessed with you. Keep being the best in your family, Abo."

nkosazana.ndlovu.9 showed love to Abongwe Mseleku:

"I love this, Abo. Enjoy your parents. You’ve made and continue to make them proud. Your mom, MaCele, has raised you well, with respect, manners and grace. She raised you in the fear of the Lord."

sedilame_n added:

"You are such a kind and thoughtful daughter, Abo. I won't be shocked if you surprise them with an international trip one day."

Mpilo Mseleku gets hospitalised

In an earlier report, Briefly News revealed the details behind Mpilo Mseleku's recent trip to the hospital.

The reality TV star suffered some health complications and shared what she has been going through:

“I have been trying to sleep, but I haven’t been able to do so. “I am in constant pain 24 hours a day."

Source: Briefly News