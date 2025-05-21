A new season of the popular reality TV series Izingane Zes'thembu is premiering on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, 25 May 2025

Entertainment commentator Jabulani McDonald shared the official Izingane Zes'thembu Season 3 poster on his X account

Izingane Zes'thembu fans expressed excitement, with many reacting with jokes and questions about the upcoming season on Mzansi Magic

Mzansi Magic released the official ‘Izingane Zes'thembu’ Season 3 poster. Image: snemseleku76, sbindi_mselekum abongwe_mseleku

Source: Instagram

South Africans are buzzing with excitement on social media after our favourite reality TV show officially released its poster.

Previously, Mzansi Magic confirmed that another Musa Mseleku production, Izingane Zes'Thembu, will return for its third season on Sunday, 25 May 2025.

Mzansi Magic drops Izingane Zes'Thembu Season 3 poster

Entertainment commentator Jabulani McDonald shared the official poster for Izingane Zesthembu Season 3, which has fans of the reality TV series buzzing with excitement.

Taking to X on Tuesday, 20 May, Jabulani McDonald shared the official Izingane Zes'thembu Season 3 poster and captioned it:

“Mzansi Magic has released the official poster for ‘Izingane Zes'thembu’ Season 3. New season premieres this Sunday on Mzansi Magic.”

Netizens react to Izingane Zes'Thembu Season 3 poster

Shortly after the poster was shared on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. See what they had to say below:

@nomsadubek said:

“Vuyokazi won't make an appearance, I’m not happy about it.”

@lerato_lalove replied:

“So, it was shot before Mpilo’s graduation? I was hoping the graduation would be in the storyline.”

@lucia_ngwenya12 suggested:

“Next time, we would love to see Magwabe’s child, the girl, the older one who tried on TV. I’m not sure if it’s Mawande or Zenande.”

@Nomamansu asked:

“Shouldn't Sne be at the front since she's the firstborn?”

@FavouredBecky25 joked:

“Sne will always look lost on these posters. I don’t know if it’s her or the stylist hates her 😂😂😂🫠”

@Hle_Monakali gushed:

“Clearly, iBhubesi is the Beyonce of them all 🌚”

What fans can expect on Izingane Zes'thembu season 3

Izingane Zes'thembu follows the daily lives of the five older Mseleku siblings: Mpumelelo, Mpilo, Sne, Lwandle and Abongwe as they navigate the ups and downs of adulthood.

Mpumelelo’s then-girlfriend, Vuyokazi Nciweni, will not return for the new season. Regardless, Mpumelelo will still try to follow in his father, Musa Mseleku’s, footsteps. Similar to Season 2, he will confront challenges involving his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Tirelo, as well as a new unnamed love interest.

Tirelo previously unpacked what viewers can expect in the third season of the reality TV show.

MultiChoice and Musa Mseleku slammed for Izingane Zes'thembu

Meanwhile, not everyone was on board with the Mseleku getting a spin-off series from Uthando Nesthembu.

In 2023, Briefly News reported that entertainment commentator Phil Mphela criticised MultiChoice for awarding the Mseleku family too many shows on their platform.

Mphela said the family was receiving "preferential treatment," adding it would be detrimental to the company and its channel, Mzansi Magic.

