Social media has been buzzing as it was officially announced that Izingane zeSthembu is back with a bang

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the announcement on social media

Mzansi Magic's publicist Irvin Pooe shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect in the upcoming season

South Africans have been buzzing with excitement on social media after our very own favourite reality TV show was officially announced.

Recently, Mzansi Magic confirmed that another Musa Mseleku production Izingane zeSthembu will return to our screens for its third season on Sunday, 25 May 2025.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald also posted about the exciting new season on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Izingane Zes’thembu’ has been renewed for a third season. The new season premieres on 25 May 2025 on Mzansi Magic."

Netizens react to the return of Izingane zeSthembu

Shortly after the announcement was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. See what they had to say below:

@MLisiwe said:

"Mina I want Sne to get her own reality show."

@Mel_ForVibes commented:

"Are they all Mseleko’s kids or just from different sthembu families?"

@BaatsiMaake questioned:

"Why is Tirelo there because she's just a girlfriend."

@notjustawoman_ replied:

"I think they need to add the younger ones too, I really enjoyed the Mnini and Siblings series on YouTube."

Here's what to expect

Mzansi Magic's publicist Irvin Pooe shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect in the upcoming season:

"It’s that time again! Izingane zeS’thembu is back for season 3 and the drama is on another level! The Mseleku siblings are in a full-on battle for love, respect and independence. But with secrets spilling and hearts being crushed, how will they achieve the peace that they all wish for?

"This season, the Mseleku siblings are giving us a deeper look into what it’s really like growing up in a household ‘yesithembu’. The kids are all grown up now and stepping into full adulthood, building stronger connections but facing even tougher challenges along the way.

Irvin also shared what viewers can expect from Mpumelelo's never-ending love triangles:

"Mpumelelo, just like his father, is all in when it comes to ‘isithembu’ but it’s not as smooth as he hoped. He’s stuck between two women—Tirelo and a new love who’s ready to dive into the Mseleku world. Will he manage to pay ‘ilobolo’ like he plans or is he about to crash and burn?"

Phil Mphela drags MultiChoice for awarding the Mseleku family another reality show

In 2023, Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela had previously criticised MultiChoice for awarding the Mseleku family too many shows on their platform.

Mphela said the family was receiving "preferential treatment", adding it would be detrimental to the company and its channel, Mzansi Magic.

"Someone at MultiChoice must have a relationship with the Mselekus. Mzansi Magic and its sister channels have become Musa Mseleku and his family’s personal YouTube-esque channel. It’s like The Kardashians and E! back in the day, and we know how that killed that channel."

Polygamist Musa Mseleku gushes over his four wives

Briefly News previously reported that Musa Mseleku penned appreciation letters to his four wives; MaCele, MaKhumalo, MaYeni and MaNgwabe.

He gushed over his wives and expressed gratitude and said he was blessed to be leading his family as the head of the house.

