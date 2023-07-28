Musa Mseleku has given a shout-out to his large family in an Instagram post

He wrote a note reflecting and appreciating his position as the head of his large and controversial family

The Mselekus are Mzansi's most loved polygamous family, who have documented their lives to educate the country

Polygamist Musa Mseleku has shown some gratitude to his wives on social media, counting himself blessed to be part of the Mseleku family.

Musa Mseleku has written an appreciation note for his four wives and children for their contribution to making the family a success. Images: @musamseleku

Musa Mseleku high-fives his wives on social media

The wealthy polygamist took on Instagram a screenshot of a TV clip talking about his wives. He gave gratitude to the family members with this caption:

"It is not easy to preside over this great family but I am privileged to serve the Mseleku’s. It is such a blessing to lead you guys, as we all groom and shape the boys to take over. I want to say thank you so much for the trust."

See the post below:

South Africans wish the Mseleku family success

Musa is not a stranger to appreciating his family. Not long ago, he did an appreciation post on his Instagram, receiving love from the country. Check out the post below:

This is what Mzansi had to say:

@sbongamashaba asked:

"Awukho u season 7 of uThando nesthembu?

@vuyokaziqumza praised:

"Beautiful family."

@mokgadimphahu confessed:

"Deep down most South African men envy you Ntate Mseleku."

@mpholicious2 asked:

"Does this mean we will never see our NATIONAL FAMILY on our screens again? please we need one more season of uThando Nesthembu."

@lihlehna said:

"I love your family. I have learnt a lot about life through your show. I now see life at a different perspective."

@segami_motlalepula blessed the family:

"God continue to bless you unconditionally. I love your show and your gorgeous wives and kids, you are an amazing family."

Mpumelelo Mseleku aspires to be like his father

In another Briefly News report, Mseleku's eldest son, Mpumelelo, was happy to be expecting his second child.

His baby mama, Tirelo Kale, announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She is Mpumelelo's girlfriend: number two.

He revealed on uThando Nesthembu's sister show, Izingane Zesthembu, that he wants to follow in his father's footsteps and take multiple wives to enlarge the family.

