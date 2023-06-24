Musa Mseleku, a seasoned polygamist, was floored when he realized the extent of his family's reality show, uThando Nes'Thembu

The reality TV personality took to Instagram to pen a touching thank-you note for South Africa and his wives

Viewers who watch uThando Nes'Thembu were delighted to hear that Musa Mseleku is grateful for all he has

uThando Nes'Thembu is one of South Africa's beloved shows. The main man, whose life is documented as he showcases his polygamist household, entertains South Africans.

Musa Mseleku gave thanks for the success of his family's show 'UThando Nes'thembu'. Image: musamseleku

Musa Mseleku took a moment to write a message dedicated to fans of the show as well as his four wives, Macele Mseleku, Mayeni Mseleku, Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, and Mangwabe Mseleku. People commented on the post to chime in with their thoughts on how the family is thriving.

Musa Mseleku credits the success of uThando Nes'Thembu to Mzansi Magic

The husband of four wives, Musa Mseleku, posted a picture of his four wives and expressed his gratitude that they got a platform to tell his story.TimesLIVE reported that Musa thanked fans, his wives and the channel Mzansi Magic for his family's success.

Read his touching caption below:

South African fans of uThando Nes'Thembu wish Mseleku family more blessings

The loyal audience of uThando Nes'Thembu was happy to read the message. Many expressed that they love that the reality show is about African tradition and that he is a good representation.

suzaniovedelia said:

"Beautiful family."

vinolia248's added:

"Your shows are cultural that's why people likes them we people are running away from our culture and adopting western cultures mostly we will be criticized about our own big up Mr Mseleku."

mokgadimphahu commented:

"Deep down most South African men envy you Ntate Mseleku."

tebomoeletsi declared:

"We love the Mseleku family."

lihlehna gushed:

"I love your family, I have learnt alot about life through your show.. I now see life in a different perspective."

