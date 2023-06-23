Musa Mseleku expressed pride in his sons, Mpumelelo and Lwandle, and believed he had groomed them to continue the Mseleku legacy

Musa had hoped that Lwandle would become the head and CEO of the family, while Mpumelelo would take over the business legacy

Fans commented on the striking resemblance between Musa and his sons, referring to them as twins and expressing admiration for their strong family bond

Polygamist Musa Mseleku wrote a powerful Instagram post to his sons. Images: @musamseleku

Musa Mseleku took to his timeline to express his pride for his sons Mpumelelo and Lwandle, stating that he has groomed them to carry forward the Mseleku legacy.

Musa Mseleku sends a powerful message to his boys

He believes that everything is in motion, and with their key roles in the family and business, he is confident in their ability to succeed.

According to TimesLIVE, Musa hopes that Lwandle will become the head and CEO of the family, while Mpumelelo will take over the business legacy.

With their joint management of a key business, Musa looks forward to guiding and seeing them thrive as he takes a step back. May God bless them both on this journey.

Musa wrote:

"Akukabonakali esiyoba yikho kudlula konke okunye. Everything is in motion I am proud of you boys. You will carry this legacy that I have started. May God bless both of you and Shine upon your face."

Mzansi noted the family's strong resemblance

Fans commented on the family's striking resemblance:

@zamamofo's profile picture

"Twins."

@saneysibisi said:

"Was just watching episode 3 of Mnini and siblings, ngaze ngaHurt nirobha uMnini umnyeni wam bakithi namkhalisa kwi baking"

@telmamooi said:

"Khuphuka lapho mnini."

@9152.sally said:

"Nibahle, like father like son"

@tintswalo2574 said:

"Twins ❤️"

@leko9786 said:

"Mthombeni."

@sindi.mj said:

"Like father like son"

