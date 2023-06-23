Muvhango actor Gabriel Temudzani has returned to the show a month after announcing his departure

The actor plays the role of Chief Azwindini on the popular SABC 2 telenovela

After the public voiced their disapproval over the exit of the iconic character, the show was pressed and had to bring back the actor

Following a massive public outcry over the axing of the much-loved character Chief Azwindini, he has returned.

‘Muvhango’ actor Gabriel Temudzani has reprised his role as Chief Azwindini after viewers expressed their disapproval. Image: @gabrieltemudzani

Source: Instagram

The character who has been on our screens for 23 years is played by the talented Gabriel Temudzani.

According to TshisaLIVE, Azwindini made his return on Wednesday, 21 July.

Gabriel announces his return on Muvhango

Taking to Instagram, Gabriel shared that he has returned and thanked his followers for making his return imminent.

"Indoda (A man) must have 9 lives…. Azwindini is back by popular demand Muvhango. Thanks to the public outcry. The viewers have power."

Fans have expressed joy over the news of his return

@jbongs_bokang said:

"GAB sir. You are officially the face of Muvhango and without you on the show, their ratings and viewers will decrease. Glad to see you back."

@vumie_king' said:

"Imagine Muvhango without Azwindini."

@mvuzo_ngqentsu said:

"The u-turn they took is a win, we all know they were releasing you my brother. Great decision."

@negocity_2010 said:

"They had to bring you back....we can't lose Thandaza and lost Vha Fuwi the show is dead they're characters that are not replaceable."

@thobeka_thala said:

"Thank you how I can watch Muvhango again, bye 135."

@linde_mulaudzi said:

"That was quick! Yena aya kwini?"

@_eatwith_kgantso said:

"Been waiting for the ghost, it’s not Muvhango without million lives."

@samawilliam said:

"Now we can go back to watch it again."

@briantemba said:

"Thank God they heard us."

@thuso_nel said:

"Mina I knew from his death that he will rise. I'm not surprised."

"Overwhelming response" forced Muvhango to make a U-turn on Gbariels exit

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, the production confirmed Gabriel's return and noted how the public influenced the decision.

“We are thrilled to confirm Chief Azwindini has returned to Muvhango after his departure in May. We received an overwhelming response from viewers who have expressed their excitement over his return, and we appreciate the unwavering support.”

Source: Briefly News