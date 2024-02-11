Media personality Anele Mdoda wowed South Africans with her slimmer appearance in a recent snapshot

Social media exploded with discussions about the radio personality's remarkable physical transformation

Mzansi people couldn't help but gush over Anele's weight loss and praised the star for her hard work

Anele Mdoda turned heads with her slimmer body. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda is causing a stir on social media. The media personality is no stranger to being a trending topic.

Anele turns heads with slimmer silhouette

In a recent snapshot shared on social media, Mdoda flaunted her slimmer figure in a chic white dress. It seems the talented broadcaster is prioritising her health and fitness.

Netizens share Anele's before and after pics

The picture left fans in awe as they saw her remarkable transformation. Twitter/X users like @Am_Blujay highlighted her change with side-by-side comparisons of Mdoda's past and present looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

SA marvels at Anele's weight loss

Fans wasted no time in showering the radio host with compliments. They are applauding her dedication to shedding the extra weight and embracing a healthier lifestyle.

See a few comments below:

@Views09 said:

"Self-investment is the best, happy she’s flourishing now."

@LessyJantjie posted:

"And the glow that comes with being your best self."

@KgomotsoKay3 shared:

"I saw her last year at Sun Times Square and I must say, she looks totally different. The transformation is mind blowing.

@Mayo6Tee commented:

"The internet helped her after she attacked Kelly."

@CalliePhakathi wrote:

"She even looks younger, love this for her."

@NancyNkosi3 added:

"She looks good fat under the chin is usually hard to get rid off."

@Boobah_12 said:

"She’s worked hard for that body and looks really good!"

@matlhako22 posted:

"Hopefully, she won't go back to frame 1 for the second time."

Anele and Sizwe hang out at the Grammys

Recently, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda showed off her Grammy Awards weekend with Sizwe Dhlomo.

The radio personalities shared photos and videos with her friend supporting Trevor Noah and other South African stars. Mzansi gushed at the two friends, saying they looked suspiciously close.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News