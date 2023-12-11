Radio personality Anele Mdoda showed off her slim waist on social media recently

The 947 radio host posted a picture of herself wearing a black see-through skirt that flaunted her figure

Fans and Celebville were impressed by Anele's slim figure, and they complimented her

Anele Mdoda's saucy picture showing her slim waist impressed many fans on social media. Image: @zintathu

Radio personality Anele Mdoda, named the best breakfast show presenter, recently turned many heads with a saucy pic of herself that she posted on social media.

Anele Mdoda flaunts her slim waist

Thembisa Mdoda's older sister Anele has made headlines once again after she trended on social media after claims of her getting married went viral. Mdoda recently posted a saucy picture of herself dressed in a black see-through skirt showing off her slim waist.

The 947 radio host shared the picture on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"New phone, who dis?"

See the post below:

Anele impresses netizens on social media

Shortly after the star shared her photo on Instagram, many netizens and Celebville flooded her comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the comments below:

tumi_morake joked:

"Anele how many times should I ask you out dawg? Date me please."

bontle.modiselle wrote:

"Kere o gorgeous Bathong."

miss_lira said:

"Wow wow wow! You look amazing."

sophiendaba_ shared:

"Flames only."

knaomin commented:

"Looking so gorgeous lately!"

ramichuene mentioned:

"To say I’m over you is a very serious understatement. D*mn! Burn us! Bury us! We are your fried corpses!"

uniqmike replied:

"At this point I feel like we are seeing a New version of you with each post. We can't keep up!"

bandy_k responded:

"Anele really wants to pull a Adele on us she going down with a fight love it for her."

precioustheplanner said:

"Haaayi Haayi sisi.We can’t keep up now. Bathong re kgopetše masterclass."

Anele and 947’s Black Coffee's doubles amuses SA

In another article, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee probably has the most lookalikes in the country! 947 recently pulled a fast one on South Africans when they announced they'd host Black Coffee.

Little did Mzansi know that Anele Mdoda and her team would bring out their colleague, who just so happens to look a little like the DJ. Mzansi was in stitches after seeing Coffee's doppelgänger walk through the station past his cheering fans.

