Anele Mdoda decided to clear the air about getting married

The Anele and the Club host hilariously announced that she didn't get married despite wearing a white dress

Very few people noticed her announcement as her followers focused on the funny TikTok video she shared

Anele Mdoda rubbished the rumours about getting married after posting photos wearing a long white dress. Image: zintathu

Anele Mdoda recently rocked an event in a long, flowy white dress and decided to end some speculations before they arose. The Anele and the Club host revealed on her Twitter (X) page that she didn't get married despite looking like the centre of attention in her photos.

Anele posted a hilarious TikTok video of dancers in cartoon character costumes and had Mzansi in stitches.

Anele Mdoda clarifies marriage claims

Geez, Anele Mdoda can't wear a long, flowy white dress over the weekend without people assuming that she got hitched?

Having recently stunned fans with her gorgeous photo in Brazil, the Anele and the Club presenter had social media shook after posting several pictures looking like the main attraction in a white dress:

With a funny TikTok video of dancers jamming to Makhadzi's Matorkisi in cartoon character costumes, Anele revealed that she did not get married:

"Anele and the club!!!!! Opening link… no I didn’t get married this weekend, I just wore a white dress. Let’s gooooooooooo #AneleandTheClubon947"

Mzansi hysterical over Anele Mdoda's announcement

Netizens were too focused on Anele's video to pay any attention to her announcement.

This wouldn't be the first time Anele almost pulled a fast one on fans, the presenter had Mzansi in stitches when she had a Black Coffee lookalike stand in for the DJ.

gg_state posted:

"My girl Minnie carrying the whole squad on her back!"

SekaVal joked:

"Lol Winnie lost so much weight!"

Corporategirl6 said:

"Minnie mogirl… jerrr and Winnie is truly the ghetto."

Anele Mdoda calls out rude employers

In more Anele Mdoda updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the radio host calling out a lady for mistreating her domestic worker for apparent clout chasing:

Rami8479 said:

"I always ask myself who raised these kinds of people. Haai!"

