Anele Mdoda and 947 pulled a prank on Black Coffee and left Mzansi in stitches

The radio station announced that they would be hosting the renowned DJ and used a lookalike for promo

Black Coffee's stunt double had netizens amused, considering just how little of a resemblance he bore to the Dance Again hitmaker

Anele Mdoda and 947 used a lookalike to pose as Black Coffee in a hilarious video and left Mzansi in stitches. Images: zintathu, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee probably has the most lookalikes in the country! 947 recently pulled a fast one on South Africans when they announced that they'd be hosting Black Coffee. Little did Mzansi know that Anele Mdoda and her team would bring out their colleague who just so happens to look a little like the DJ.

Mzansi was in stitches after seeing Coffee's doppelgänger walk through the station past his cheering fans (read "colleagues").

947 brings out Black Coffee stunt double

Anele Mdoda's 947 radio show, Anele and the Club is set to host Black Coffee on Friday, 10 November 2023. Ahead of their show, the team decided to put their colleague to good use as the DJ's stunt double.

The coworker not only sounds like the internationally acclaimed DJ, but he looks like him too - if you look quickly enough:

To avoid any shade, Anele put a disclaimer that the man is not Black Coffee but a colleague who was promised some lunch for his troubles!

"Not a paid actor but a lunch-promised colleague."

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's lookalike

Netizens were left amused at Black Coffee's stunt double, more especially the fact he forgot to tuck his hand in his pocket like the beloved DJ:

maneodee pointed out:

"Black Coffee forgot something... Y'all spotted it?"

kook_sta laughed:

"Ricoffee maan!"

nellzt advised the team:

"Please remind Black Coffee to pocket his hand!"

alicemathole said:

"He really sounds like him and now that I see him, woow he look like him!"

Murdah Bongz reflects on Black Coffee friendship

In more Black Coffee updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to Murdah Bongz opening up about his bromance with the beloved DJ, saying it's more of a brotherhood:

"Black Coffee has been like a brother to me. Whatever I do not understand, I ask him. I have looked up to him since the days of Black Motion."

The two musicians go way back. Their throwback photo during their come-up recently surfaced on the internet and inspired many fans.

