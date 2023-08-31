Sizwe Dlomo came across someone who bares a striking resemblance to Black Coffee and couldn't help but share a joke

The popular presenter commented "Black Chicory" to a video of a man who could be Black Coffee's twin brother

Mzansi erupted in shock and laughter as they jokingly gave the doppelgänger even more names

Sizwe Dlomo referred to Black Coffee's doppelgänger as 'Black Chicory' and had Mzansi join in on the banter. Images: sizwedlomo, realblackcoffee

Sizwe Dlomo watched a video of a man who looks exactly like Black Coffee playing music while impersonating the famous DJ. Dlomo responded to the doppelgänger's video calling him "Black Chicory" and led an army of followers and other online users to give him names as well.

Sizwe Dlomo reacts to Black Coffee impersonator

A video of a man impersonating Black Coffee while playing music was shared by PMC Africa. From his looks down to the hand inside his pocket, the lookalike could have passed as Black Coffee's twin.

"He thinks we don't see him, track ID?"

Sizwe Dlomo responded to the video giving the lookalike a name that relates to Black Coffee's.

"Black Chicory."

Chicory is a caffeine-free coffee made from the chicory plant and is considered a great coffee substitute. In this instance, Sizwe alluded to the impersonator being a watered-down version of the Superman hitmaker.

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's doppelgänger

Twitter users were in awe of the lookalike's striking resemblance to Black Coffee and followed suit by giving him even more names.

Simeon_ZA01 said:

"Ellis Brown this one."

NanguBheybi reacted:

"Black coffee lite."

_Pasane posted:

"Some designer clothes here and there from Small Street and we can make money with this guy."

Linux_Lwadz commented:

"Black Ricoffy."

TervinNkosi added:

"Five roses."

NzamaZipho joked:

"Black Copy!"

twitt3r__user said:

"He’s got Black Coffee’s mannerisms down!"

