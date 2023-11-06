Anele Mdoda went on a vacation to South America in Brazil, and judging by her pictures, she is having the time of her life

The 947 radio presenter shared a gorgeous picture from her trip and mentioned how she does not wish to go back to South Africa just yet

Mzansi was left gushing over Anele Mdoda's radiant beauty and her stunning body

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Anele Mdoda looked ravishing in her new pictures. Images: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda is having the time of her life in South America. The 947 radio presenter is on vacation in Brazil.

Mdoda takes over Brazil

The 947 radio presenter shared a gorgeous picture from her trip. She was wearing a nudeish-brown two-piece outfit consisting of a maxi skirt and a top, and then donned neat braids with no accessories.

Anele Mdoda mentioned how she does not wish to go back to South Africa just yet, alluding that Brazil captured her heart.

"When @teestylish_sa says she will make you an outfit that will stop traffic in Brazil, and it does @flysaa you making me a dangerous woman being able to catch one flight and I’m here."

Check out her stunning picture.

South Africa left stunned

Mzansi was left gushing over Anele Mdoda's radiant beauty and her stunning body.

But many found humour in her Twitter post where she said she does not want to come back.

"I don’t ever want to leave Brazil."

Here's what mzansi said:

@somizi joked:

"Oksalayo masked singer season 2 starts production soon. So awuna choice."

@kaMalambule mentioned:

"Bit by bit you're showing that you're stunning."

@lee_mlam added:

"You're stunning sis Anele."

@joo_blaxks said:

"With those beautiful curves, you definitely fit in yass gurl!"

@NthabisengSimp2 added:

"You are beautiful, mama."

@Questerr_ said:

"But the place to be is South Africa, sis Anele. We’re enjoying the limelight. We’ve won the Rugby World Cup. You could be interviewing our heroes and side personalities."

Anele Mdoda roasted for buying pre-owned cars

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda claimed online that she always buys pre-owned cars every time she changes one.

The 947 radio host shared a tweet recently that she has never bought a car that was fresh from the box.

The radio personality was dragged online by a social media user calling her out for lying about buying second-hand cars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News