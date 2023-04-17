Anele Mdoda is among South Africa's most beautiful celebrities and fans never miss a chance to let her know

The star recently had her followers salivating when she shared stunning pictures rocking her natural short hair

Peeps loved the radio and television star's stylish look and many also commended her for her flawless skin

Anele Mdoda never ceases from showing off her beauty on social media. The stunner recently had Mzansi ladies thinking about taking a trip to the barber after showing off her beautiful short hair.

It's very rare for celebrities to rock natural hair on social media. Some always make sure they look flawless with makeup and wigs intact in every Instagram or Twitter post.

Anele Mdoda impresses with her short hair in viral pictures

Taking to her Twitter page, the mother of one shared snaps rocking stylish short hair. Anele Mdoda wore make-up in some pictures but she also flaunted her flawless asking in others. She captioned the post:

"Short hair is a BDE move my friends."

Anele Mdoda's fans react to star's lovely pics

Taking to the Metro FM presenter's timeline, Mzansi hailed Anele for showing off her natural beauty. Others also lauded her for her flawless skin.

@Loraine_Sibanda said:

"I kindly ask for a snapshot of your facial products because WOW!! But vele umuhle anyway Anele. Sis do you even get black heads like some of us?"

@pellelilly noted:

"You actually look more beautiful with make up, love your skin."

@lwazikaz wrote:

"Siswam umhle kakhulu. Your skin amazing. Ndicela itips @Anele."

