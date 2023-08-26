Tbo Touch opened up about why he left Metro FM back in 2016 in a recent radio interview with Anele

Now that he is back at Metro, he shared what his relationship is like with the station and the lessons he has learned

Fans were pleased by the veteran radio hosts' candid chat and shared their views on social media

Metro FM host Tbo Touch has talked about his return to the station and his famous resignation years ago.

Tbo Touch explains his Metro FM departure

Back in 2016, he quit because he thought it was the right thing to do after working there for 11 years. But in a recent interview on the 947's breakfast show, Tbo Touch explained to Anele and Frankie Fire that he actually left on good terms with Metro when he quit.

Tbo Touch shares life lessons

Touch said there were no hard feelings between him and the station and emphasised the lessons he learned about not burning bridges.

"There was never any bad blood between myself and the station. It was just a misunderstanding at the time. You don't cut the umbilical cord if you understand the value of life. Our network is in the relationships we keep with people."

See the interview below:

Mzansi discuss Tbo Touch's interview

Fans loved hearing Tbo Touch shedding light on his journey with Metro and the gems of wisdom he dropped.

@aqua_ladyf said:

"So livid at myself for missing it."

@themby_unu commented:

"Good morning cc Anele and the club.❤️"

@aqua_ladyf stated:

@lifewithsinds wrote:

"Loved this interview."

@diaries_of_a_lobedugirl added:

"Profound."

@fever_sammy_ posted:

"I love it Touch. You write your own rule book."

@mosamoseki shared:

"When power collides with power. Definitely not missing this one. "

@osisam370 wrote:

"Touch my brother you are a gift from God my man. I just need youu to listen to my song."

