South African amapiano star Lady Du has shared a nasty encounter she went through while trying to help a stranger

She said she met a woman who was crying her eyes out over not having fees for her kids and she offered to help

The star then went to the ATM to withdraw some cash and some guys snatched her belongings and ran away with the lady

Lady Du started 2023 on a bad note. The star shared that she was recently scammed by a woman she was trying to assist.

Lady Du reveals that she was scammed and robbed while trying to help a stranger. Image: @ladydu_sa.

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Twitter page, the amapiano star narrated the sad ordeal to her fans who felt sorry for her.

Lady Du narrates how she got scammed

She explained that she met a woman who was crying her eyes out over not having enough money to pay for her children's school fees. Being the kind-hearted person she is, Lady Du offered to assist her but had no cash on her.

The singer headed to the ATM to withdraw cash to give to the stranger and that's when she got robbed. She tweeted:

"Be careful at ATMs, I was helping a lady who was crying her eyes out, said her husband hit her and she needs money for her school kids. I went to withdraw, I don’t carry cash and next thing some guys snatched my wallet and belongings. When I looked to speak to the woman she wasn’t there ."

Lady Du says she is ok but needs to replace some important documents

When asked if she was okay by her followers, the star said she was fine, but had learnt her lesson about helping strangers. She added:

"I’m okay, I just have to get a new licence and ID. They were working together, the CCTV shows them talking to each other, it’s ok though. I learned my lesson."

