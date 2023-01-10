Mampintsha's mother, Zama Gumede, is reportedly going through a difficult time as a result of her son's untimely death

The legendary South African musician died of a stroke after hospitalisation and his family is still in shock

Pinky Gumede, Mpintsho's sister, recently shared that Zama has lost memory of the unexpected passing

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Despite burying Mampintsha a few weeks ago, his mother, Zama Gumede, believes he is still alive.

Mampintsha’s mother Zama Gumede is still asking about him even after his burial. Image: @mamointsha_shimora/Instagram and @YentaRoom

Source: UGC

The star died of a stroke last year and his family's life has never been the same because he was the breadwinner.

Zama was admitted to the hospital shortly after the burial as her health began to decline. There have also been news reports that claimed the family begged for donations to cover her private hospital bills.

Speaking to Zimoja, Mampintsha's sister Pinky Gumede told the news publication that her mother's health hasn't improved. The concerned daughter revealed that Zama has lost the memory of her son's passing because she continues to ask about Mampintsha's whereabouts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Even now she is still asking for Mandla and I’ve had to tell her that he is at the airport."

Pinky also disclosed that her mother, like Mampintsha, suffered a stroke and her liver condition has worsened.

"We had to help her to walk. But now she is worse. The doctor says her liver has been affected and she also has been diagnosed with a stroke. But her stroke is not bad, she will not be disabled if she takes her medication. She has not been able to eat properly and that is affecting how she takes her medication.”

Video of Babes Wodumo crying while dancing to Mampintsha’s song Ngeke leaves fans in their feels

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo had her followers chopping onions when a video of her crying while dancing to her late husband Mampintsha Shimora's song, Ngeke, went viral.

The star has been heavily blasted for the way she has been in the limelight during a time when she should be mourning her husband. Some peeps, including actress Simz Ngema, have defended her saying people should allow her to mourn anyhow she pleases.

In the video shared on Twitter, the mother of one can be seen joining dancers on the stage and performing a few dance moves while the Big Nuz banger is playing. However, fans couldn't help but notice that Babes Wodumo started crying and wiping away her tears amid the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News