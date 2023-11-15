DJ and producer Murdah Bongz gushes over his wifey DJ Zinhle in a post

Murdah Bongz shared a post on Instagram celebrating his wife's win and showering her with love

Netizens and social media users also congratulate and compliment DJ Zinhle

Murdah Bongz gushed over his wife, DJ Zinhle. Image: @murdahbongz

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle are a true definition of love conquers all. The two continue to showcase their love for each other publicly. Murdah recently celebrated his woman's wins on social media.

Murdah Bongz gushes over his wife

DJ and producer is a certified gone boy. The star recently showered his baby momma and wife, DJ Zinhle, on Instagram. The Yes God hitmaker never seized an opportunity to praise and gush over Zinhle.

In a recent trend, Murdah shared an appreciation post on his Instagram page, celebrating his bae so effortlessly in a series of pictures accompanied by a heartfelt message.

He wrote:

"Congratulations, my love, I’m so proud of you every day, I see God’s hand within you. Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate my wife @djzinhle."

After seeing the post, the Thula hitmaker responded to the post and said:

"Thank you, Nana. So grateful for you."

See the post below:

Mzansi showered DJ Zinhle with some love

Shortly after Murdah Bongz shared the post on social media, fans couldn't hold themselves as they also gushed over DJ Zinhle and congratulated her on her latest win. See some of the comments below:

omontle_thato wrote:

"That’s what’s beautiful about your union, you celebrate each other, and it’s beautiful to watch

princess_tendy said:

"Intombi ka Mjita, there is a scripture I love which says “When the time is right I the lord will make it happen” allow God to work and always give thanks."

khumi_nong praised:

"Congratulations to your gorgeous wife, ntate Mahosana. She’s such an inspiration to us as women."

yuhitskhaya complimented:

"I love the way you love your wife."

mpumelelo_sonkophe responded:

"She really deserves this and more...she is such an inspiration."

MaMkhize pens a sweet note to DJ Zinhle

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to MaMkhize's heartfelt note to DJ Zinhle following her Remy Martin collaboration. The socialite received warm reactions to her inspiring post:

thelma_25t cheered:

"This is awesome. Keep on supporting each other, black queens!"

