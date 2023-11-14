DJ Zinhle recently bagged a partnership with Remy Martin and received praise from celebville

Socialite/ businesswoman, Shauwn 'Mamkhize' Mkhize gave Zinhle her flowers in a lovely post that had netizens gushing

Mzansi gathered to show love to Mrs Mahosana on her new partnership

Shauwn ‘Mamkhize’ Mkhize gave DJ Zinhle her flowers in a sweet post for her Remy Martin Partnership. Images: kwa_mammkhize, djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle isn't chasing the bag anymore, the bag is chasing her! The popular DJ recently bagged a partnership with Remy Martin and hosted a slew of socialites to celebrate. Like Nadia Nakai, Shauwn 'Mamkhize' Mkhize was in attendance and fawned over Zinhle in a sweet Instagram post.

MaMkhize shows love to DJ Zinhle

Don't you just love it when women support each other? The ever-so-stylish Shauwn 'Mamkhize' Mkhize recently stepped out to celebrate DJ Zinhle's collaboration with cognac brand, Remy Martin.

The occasion was filled with laughs, fashion, and several A-listers who congratulated Zinhle on her new partnership, and MaMkhize penned a sweet post to honour the momentous occasion:

"Your star continues to rise, and your light shines brighter every day. We are filled with love and unwavering support for you."

Zinhle reflected on the event in a separate post and thanked Remy Martin for welcoming her into the family:

"Thank you for welcoming me in style, this event was spectacular & inspiring."

Mzansi fawns over Zinhle and MaMkhize

The unlikely sisterhood between DJ Zinhle and MaMkhize came as a surprise to many, however, fans love how the ladies show up for one another:

djzinhle fawned over MaMkhize:

"My love."

thelma_25t cheered:

"This is awesome. Keep on supporting each other black queens!"

fundo_belle said:

"We love seeing women supporting each other!"

malibongwe714 praised:

"More support, more love, more success."

ele_lesego quoted MaMkhize:

"Empowered women, empower women. Gorgeous!"

xolilekineri said:

"Powerhouse, inspirational, and gorgeous!"

DJ Zinhle begs Kairo Forbes for money

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Zinhle asking her daughter, Kairo Forbes to pay for their outing and baby girl was not having it although her mama was persistent:

"Kairo, you're so dramatic just pay the bill. Just this once, next time, I'll pay. Just spoil me."

The mother-daughter duo recently went on a safari getaway and shared sweet photos that had netizens in their feelings.

Source: Briefly News