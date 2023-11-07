DJ Zinhle is raising an independent woman in Kairo Forbes, and she's preparing her for adulting

The beloved DJ shared a video asking her daughter to pay for their outing, and Kairo was hesitant

The famous child influencer recently bagged an award at the South African Social Media Awards and had to spare some rands to spoil her mom

Kairo Forbes was left speechless when her mom, DJ Zinhle, asked her to pay for a bill after their outing. Images: djzinhle, kairo.forbes

DJ Zinhle is tired of paying all the bills and asked her daughter Kairo Forbes to cough up some money for an outing, but she was not having it. The kidfluencer and her mama went out, and Kairo got the shock of her life when Zinhle asked her to pay.

After her many brand deals, surely Kai Kai can spoil her mama with a few hundred Mandela notes? She didn't think so.

DJ Zinhle asks Kairo Forbes to pay

DJ Zinhle gave Kairo Forbes a bitter introduction to adulting when she asked her to pay a bill.

The Thula hitmaker and her kid-fluencer daughter enjoyed an outing that ended in Kairo having to tap into her savings in a hilarious video shared by Twitter (X) user Alicia_ally10:

"Kairo, you're so dramatic just pay the bill. Just this once, next time, I'll pay. Just spoil me."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Kairo's SASMA win

Eh, you know that South Africans are known for being premium haters. This was the case when Kairo Forbes won her first award at the SASMAs for Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year:

m_kobene said:

"Let’s not do this to ourselves."

DaRealFreeMan asked:

"The child is an influencer now. What about school?"

Morganphoenix9 critiqued Kairo's win:

"The child is innocent, I don't even think she understands what's going on, to begin with, but at what merits is she afforded the award? Are SASMA genuinely about talent or it's about connections?"

On the other hand, other netizens congratulated Kai Kai on her achievement:

MaMsibi_Omuhle said:

"So upsetting that AKA won’t get to see what Kairo is going to become. Goodness!"

BhebheLihle pointed out:

"She has always been a kid influencer. Zinhle made sure of it. It's not sympathy votes."

Real_Precious_M congratulated Kairo:

"That’s my girl, congratulations Kai kai!"

Kairo enjoys picnic with Murdah Bongz and Asante

In more Kairo Forbes updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kai Kai's heartwarming picnic with Murdah Bongz and her baby sister Asante.

The blended family has had its fair share of ups and downs, but one thing is for sure, they never forget to express their love for one another.

Bongz recently penned a sweet post to his family, thanking them for holding him down as he navigates his career.

