DJ Zinhle showed people her amazing day with stunning daughter Kairo Forbes, and it looked like they had a good time

The musician had a child with the late AKA Kairo Forbes, and many people were happy to see the kid beaming in pictures

Celebrities, Lady Zamar and more were gushing after seeing DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes have fun in the sun surrounded by nature

DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes spent quality time in a series of photos. The two had a fantastic day seeing animals.

DJ Zinhle spent time with Kairo Forbes outdoors, and many loved their wholesome pictures. Image: djzinhle/@kairo.forbes

An Instagram post by DJ Zinhle gave fans a sneak peek into her life. Many DJ Zinhle fans loved the treat from the Umlilo hitmaker.

DJ Zinhle spoils Kairo

A new Instagram post by DJ Zinhle shows her and Kairo seeing wild animals. The musician captioned the cute post as "Safari". In the photos, Kairo fed the giraffe, and Zinhle took selfies with the animals.

See the cute pictures below:

Fans gush over pics of Kairo and DJ Zinhle

Instagram users, including celebrities MaMkhize and Lady Zamar, were raving about the mom and daughter. Fans showered DJ Zinhle with compliments:

Lady Zamar said:

"Mama wama ntombazane wam!"

MaMkhize added:

"My sister fave."

chef_chowciao wrote:

"You look amazing! Getting finer everyday."

britannia_organic gushed:

"Love this"

ladyy.schine commented:

"Beautiful Queen."

lindamoeketsi complimented DJ Zinhle:

"Cute Safari fit."

the.dark.skinned.lady loved the photos:

"Frame 4 is a fave."

Kairo Forbes gets lots of attention

AKA's daughter Kairo was thrust into the spotlight as many honoured him after his passing. Briefly News previously reported that Lynn Forbes defended Kairo after people speculated that she was forcibly put on stage.

DJ Zinhle slams trolls saying she uses Kairo

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle has fired back at people accusing her of using her daughter with the late rapper AKA to chase clout on social media. The star responded to a viral post claiming that she was comforting Kairo Forbes while recording a video.

Social media has become a toxic place where some people can fabricate lies about celebrities without any proof. DJ Zinhle recently came under fire when a video of the star hugging her daughter, Kairo Forbes, went viral.

Taking to her Twitter page, the star set the record straight, explaining that she was not comforting Kairo in the video. Instead, they were goofing around while waiting for their food at Vida Cafe.

