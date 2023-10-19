DJ Tira has a career that spans decades in the South African music industry and is one of the most loved DJs for his charisma and electrifying music

Another great quality about Tira is that he is a devoted family man and always makes time to enjoy heartfelt moments with his loved ones

Makoya Bearings recently enjoyed a family lake outing and shared some sweet photos on his Instagram page

DJ Tira and his family enjoyed a wholesome trip to Sun City and were showered with love from supporters. Images: djtira, gugu.khathi

DJ Tira never forgets to prioritise family time, which shows how devoted he is to his wife and kids. The Durban DJ recently shared a glimpse of his lake outing with his family followed by an exciting trip to Sun City.

Fans were left fawning over the Khathis and showed love to the wholesome family.

DJ Tira enjoys fun family outing

In an Instagram post, DJ Tira shared a video of his lake outing with his family where he and his wife, Gugu enjoyed thrilling jet ski rides.

The Khathis later moved to Sun City, a resort in the North West province where they spent time at the 'Valley of the Waves':

"Family time #DJTirasWorld"

Mzansi fawns over DJ Tira and their family

Fans and followers are loving the Khathis' close bond and admired DJ Tira's commitment to family time:

gregmaloka said:

"That’s what’s up!!"

maka_cherry_b responded:

"I love u guys!"

professormbokazie commented:

"All Love."

real_king_fuego posted:

"Waaaaaaasha maluuuume!"

alex_memela added:

"Yes Malume!"

paulmaleke said:

"Family 1st."

williamsposh23 responded:

"Malume & Ma Khathi. Best Couple yeeeer!"

iammpumiegh commented:

"Priceless moments!"

mongikazi.mndayi posted:

"Beautiful!"

wam.poswa added:

"Important that family time."

bhengu_mbalenhle said:

"Beautiful family."

khaya_khwela requested:

"Shoot a reality show once."

Murdah Bongz shows love to family

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Murdah Bongz showing love to his family after spending quality time with DJ Zinhle and Kairo.

The DJ and Zinhle wed in 2022 and have a daughter together, Asante whom Bongz named his recent albums after.

The Mohigan Sun hitmaker recently celebrated his three SAMA nominations as a solo artist since leaving Black Motion and was applauded by his supporters.

