DJ Tira is getting love on the socials after sharing a picture while out with his family

Makoya Bearings and his clan went out to grab a bite and captured the moment in a photo

Mzansi flooded the DJ's social media account with comments of admiration for his beautiful family

Mzansi showed love to DJ Tira's beautiful family with comments of admiration for the 'Khathis'. Images: djtira

DJ Tira is not only a respected event host and disk jockey, but he is also a family man and values the time he spends with his loved ones. The DJ recently captured a sweet moment with his family while out to grab some food and had social media gushing at his beautiful family.

Tira is married to Gugu Khathi and they have two sons and a daughter together.

DJ Tira shows off his family

In an Instagram post, DJ Tira captured a family outing where his wife and children were all smiles as they sat down for a meal.

Tira has been praised for putting his family first and prides himself in being a family man raising three children - Tank, King Chase and Chichi - with his wife Gugu.

Mrs Khathi was recently blasted for allegedly having an affair but the rumours appear to have died down as she and her hubby are all smiles:

"Khathis."

Mzansi gushes over DJ Tira's family

Fans showed love to DJ Tira and his beautiful family and expressed admiration for the Khathi clan:

DJ Tira celebrates his birthday

In a recent report, Briefly News shared details behind DJ Tira's 47th birthday celebration that trended all over social media.

Makoya Bearings has been in the music industry for many years making hits as well as opening doors for other artists, and has become a key figure in the entertainment industry.

The DJ made a flashy Durban July entrance when he rocked up in a helicopter and literally blew everyone away.

