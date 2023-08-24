DJ Tira turned 47 years old on 24 August, and to celebrate this milestone, he dropped his album, Malume Way

Fans noted DJ Tira's youthful looks, with some saying he looks vibrant and young for a 47-year-old

His supporters also wished him a happy birthday and celebrated the artist for his contribution to the local music scene

Happy birthday, Makoya Bearings! DJ Tira celebrated his birthday as he turned 47 years old.

DJ Tira also dropped his fourth studio album, 'Malume Way' and has since received rave reviews from fans. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

Tira drops birthday pic and causes a stir

On Instagram, Tira shared a picture of him showing off his ripped abs. Fans showed love to Tira, with some saying he at least looks 10 years younger.

He also shared the numbers his new album is pushing in his slide. Not only that, Tira is also booked and busy. He revealed his list of gigs for the rest of the week.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fans show love to DJ Tira

Many of his fans noted his immense contribution to the industry. From selling records to winning awards and filling out stadiums, Tira has been hailed as an icon.

djlesoul said:

"Happy birthday Lumz. Let me head to the gym, no ways."

mpumimlambo_

"Firstly, you look great at 47 … this is inspiring. You look better than our age mates even! Secondly, happy birthday, and you’ve done extremely well for yourself."

realquedj

'47th floor happy Malum’ Bearings."

iam__sanza said:

"Ama groovist, ama groovist, you love all of us. Happy birthday Tira."

_unjabulo_ said:

"Happy Birthday Malume Bearings. Thank you for your massive contribution to the music industry."

Tira creates platform for fans to access exclusive content

If you were subscribed to his exclusive online platform, DJ Tira World, you would have probably heard his new music before anybody else.

Announcing his new platform, Tira said it is only available on Vodacom currently and aims to be a personal experience for his fans.

By paying a small subscription fee, fans would get first-hand experience with his new music, watch behind-the-scenes footage of his performances and most probably get access to his personal life.

DJ Tira's imposter leaves him chuckling

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira's imposter left him chuckling. He shared a screenshot from a Facebook DM where the imposter asked an unsuspecting fan for money.

The said imposter claimed to have been mugged. It was the usage of broken English which left many gobsmacked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News