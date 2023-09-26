Kabza De Small took time away from posting photos from gigs to show off his beautiful wife

The Amapiano DJ shared a photo of his wife, Kamogelo Meropa along with a sweet message in her honour

Fans flooded Kabza's comments with compliments to his beautiful wife

Mzansi gushed over Kabza De Small's sweet Instagram post dedicated to his wife and 'carrier of his heart," Kamogelo Meropa. Images: kabelomotha_.

Kabza De Small gushes over his wife

In an Instagram post, Kabza De Small penned a sweet message in honour of his wife Kamogelo Meropa. The DJ also shared a gorgeous photo of his lady wearing black and white isiXhosa traditional attire.

"The beholder of my name, The carrier of my heart, The means to my smile, FOREVER IN MY HEART."

Kabza has been known to keep his private life hidden from the public though his love life has been a topic of discussion on several occasions.

Mzansi praise Kabza De Small's wife

Fans and followers flooded Kabza's comments gushing over his wife and sending compliments to the DJ for making the perfect pick:

mawhoo_ posted:

"She is THE CHOSEN & muhle umakoti."

nkomo_mhlekhona said:

"First Lady of Amapiano."

phillip_tsumake responded:

"The Queen to the King of Piano's heart."

kealeboga_lepholletse commented:

"Ahhhh this is beautiful!"

_godiskinq posted:

"Such a gentleman, I look up to you Papta, Love from Ghana."

nthabi.mokati praised:

"Ayiii papass, she is moooiii!"

chingblarr said:

"Danko Kabza o bhambhile!"

trentwiscott_ responded:

"So technically this is the QUEEN of Amapiano!"

misspnkosi commented:

"She's beautiful!"

optionthink posted:

"Congratulations my brother we finally got to see the woman behind those smiles of yours."

biggyate added:

"This is beautiful ...Queen Yama piano!"

Kabza dragged on social media

In a recent report, Briefly News covered Kabza De Small's claims to leaving social media following online criticism.

The Umshove hitmaker has received hate over the years for constantly appearing intoxicated and/ or exhausted from working, where many fans showed concern for the Amapiano DJ.

The publication revealed comments from online users who couldn't help but comment on Kabza's appearance where many pointed at a supposed alcohol abuse problem.

