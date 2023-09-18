Kabza De Small works hard and many fans seem to believe he drinks even harder

The popular Amapiano DJ was caught on camera with tears in his eyes as he vowed to leave social media

Fans are worried about the DJ's drinking habits after more videos surfaced on the internet

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kabza De Small vows to leave social media following online backlash over his drinking habits. Images: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small has fans worried about his well-being, with many pointing at an alcohol problem. A video of the DJ crying surfaced on the internet where he swore to quit social media, supposedly because of the negative comments.

More videos of Kabza found their way to the internet and had Mzansi giving the Asibe Happy hitmaker a bombastic side-eye.

Kabza De Small swears to quit social media

In a recent clip posted by Twitter (X) user Lord 4D, Kabza De Small is seen with teary eyes as he vows to leave Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram on the first of a particular month.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The popular DJ has been hounded about his drinking habits on multiple occasions and seems to have had enough:

"Ka di 1, ke diactivate'a Twitter, Instagram, le Facebook, serious. Le tla'ng post'a."

Fans weigh in on Kabza's drinking

Mzansi is concerned about Kabza De Small's drinking habits, with many saying that his face displays obvious signs of exhaustion:

_Teegan__ said:

"The phuza face is phuzaring."

__Shezi commented:

"He just looks tired and a little hungover."

cooloufelo commented:

"Get this man more sleep, water & fruit & veg. Need him around for long."

KeituSeaketso posted:

"He needs to drink some water bathong."

songezile_ said:

"Put the bottle down kabza, usemncinci."

Ndoni_M added:

"He needs to drink water sometimes!"

KhanyieMahlangu responded:

"This is what my L.O teacher meant by alcohol abuse."

More videos from the popular DJ were uncovered:

Scorpion Kigs stun fans with booking fee

Briefly News previously shared the Scorpion Kings' booking fee which stunned fans although many felt the number was just about right for the superstar duo.

Since joining forces, Kabza and Maphorisa have been an unstoppable force and continue to rock stages and take the music industry by storm with their infectious tunes.

The publication also revealed a hefty letter of demand sent to the duo from an event organiser claiming intellectual property over the Scorpion Kings' event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News