DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's booking fees have been shared online, and they start from R200 000

The booking fees caused a stir online as the prices have additional charges to them, such as R28 000 in transportation

DJ Maphorisa had previously slammed event organisers for complaining about their bookings, claiming that this was just a discount

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's booking fees have been revealed, and judging from their accolades, it seems pretty reasonable.

The Scorpion Kings are currently doing their own separate gigs but recently collaborated on a new Amapiano song. Image: @djmaphoirsa, @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa's fees leaked

According to a tweep @simon_madowa, who requested the booking fees, the Amapiano duo, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, charge from R200 000 for indoor events. Outdoor events get an extra R100 000, meaning they will cost R300 000.

This excludes transport, which apparently costs R28 000, and accommodation includes a five-star hotel and, in addition to that, nine standard bedrooms.

They also request expensive alcohol, visa costs, armed security, and no interviews, among other things.

Netizens say the fees are fair

Considering their accolades and a fantastic catalogue of hits under their belts, netizens said this is fair.

Here's what some of them said:

@Ndinema said:

"But this amount is close to what some artists were charging about four years ago. If I remember correctly Kwesta was R120k."

@RhulaniAsh said:

"Not too much for 2 greatest DJs."

@Refmane_Reff said:

"Then the total cost is how much bathing! Am glad am not the target market, coz I would buy myself Mercedes V Class, rock Scorpion Kings Album in it with that money."

Maphorisa slams event organisers

DJ Maphorisa previously went on Twitter and sent an unexpected warning to event organisers. He said the prices they charge are reasonable and are actually discounted.

"You club owners and promoters forget that we give you guys discounted fees. We will cancel you trust me, we can to our own shows. Complaining about tech riders lame. Now that's greed."

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Scorpion Kings were in hot water with the High Court of Zimbabwe after they failed to perform at the Victoria Falls.

An arrest warrant was issued after the event organisers sued them.

