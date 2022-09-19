Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are in hot water with the High Court of Zimbabwe for not fulfilling their performance contracts

South African artists Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa were booked for a concert in Zimbabwe but were a no-show to the performance

Fans of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa reacted to the news and were amused to find out the two artists' real names

Music stars Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa may end up behind bars in Zimbabwe. Amapiano musicians Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa did not honour their promises to perform in the neighbouring country of Zimbabwe.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa did not show up to an event in Zimbabwe, and now the neighbouring country is looking to arrest them. Image: Instagram/ @djmaphorisa/@kabelomotha_.

The talented two, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are in demand for their skills on the decks. Zimbabwean police are searching for the hitmakers Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, who failed to honour their performance contracts.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa wanted for arrest in Zimbabwe

In a post shared by controversial blogger Musa, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are in trouble with Zimbabwean law. The post shows the warrant for an arrest for Petrus Kabelo Motha (Kabza De Small) and Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe (Maphorisa).

The High Court claims that Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa were meant to perform at Victoria Falls Carnival but did not pitch and have not issued any refunds.

The documents also shared show Kabza De small and DJ Maphorisa's real names. netizens were amused as they reacted to finding out their government names. Other online users wondered why Kabza and Maphorisa would not simply issue refunds.

@I_AM_LIPO commented:

"Petros Le Sunnyboy, lol."

@Lfoza commented:

"Petrus and Sonnyboy. Guys you can change your names at Home Affairs, please."

@Dintle_ZAR commented:

"Bathong Sonnyboy!"

@Lefa commented:

"Why is it so hard for these artists and DJs to refund promoters if they failed to attend the event."

@uManjinela commented:

"At one point Zimbabweans have to stop this nonsense of booking foreign artists."

@LuthandoGulwacommented:

"Police looking for Maphorisa."

@Duma08 commented:

"Seems like this is a norm with artists. If its true ofcourse."

@SbuuMathe commented:

"Kabza's first name still kills me. Who in their right mind looks at a day old child and decides to name them PETRUS?"

@mwakamui commented:

"Zim doesn’t play, these guys better get their ish together."

@LwandleEL

"Haibo if this is true don't Kabza and Maphorisa know that it's bad luck to steal from the poor. Hayyi qha they should pay the refund."

Davido blasts Maphorisa for only crediting Wizkid and Burna's impact on amapiano

Briefly News previously reported that Maphorisa continues to land in hot water with other artists. Davido felt like DJ Maphorisa was taking away his shine when it comes to his contributions to amapiano in Africa.

DJ Maphorisa let it be known that he does not think Davido made any strides in growing amapiano internationally. DJ Maphorisa was soon engaged in a back-and-forth with Davido that rubbed Nigerian fans the wrong way.

According to TimesLIVE, Davido called out DJ Maphorisa for not acknowledging his impact in making amapiano more popular outside South Africa. DJ Maphorisa claimed that he and Kabza de Small were the first to put Nigerian artists Wizkid and Burna Boy on an amapiano song.

