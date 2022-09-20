More information has come out after DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small were nealry arrested in Zimbabwe for failing to pitch at an April gig after being paid

A Zimbabwean high court issues a warrant of arrest for the Scorpion Kings but the two stars were able to return to Johannesburg after their defence team intervened

According to ZAlebs, Zibusiso Ncube shared that the yanos hitmakers were facing a civil case, not a criminal matter as it was reported

More information has emerged after A Zimbabwean court issued a warrant of arrest for DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

More informaton has emerged after DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's were nearly arrested in Zimbabwe.

The Scorpion Kings were reportedly paid to perform at a gig earlier this year but did not pitch. Recent reports suggest that the two stars were able to return to Mzansi with the help of their lawyers.

ZAlebs reports that Zibusiso Ncube told SowetanLive that the Amapiano producers were facing a civil case not a criminal matter.

"There are no criminal charges here," further explained Ncube.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small and their favourite collaborator, Sha Sha, apparently failed to perform at the Victoria Falls Carnival back in April hence the court issued the warrant when they were in the country to do their thing at a recent separate gig.

