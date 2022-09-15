Nigerian artist Davido is the latest musician to put DJ Maphorisa on blast for not wanting to share the lime light when it comes to dominating in amapiano

DJ Maphorisa and Davido had a heated Twitter exchange as peeps tried to hash out who put amapiano on the map internationally

DJ Maphorisa refused to acknowledge Davido's impact as he only focused on Wizkid and Burna Boy

Maphorisa continues to land in hot water with other artists. Davido felt like DJ Maphorisa was taking away his shine when it comes to his contributions to amapiano in Africa.

Davido had something to say after Maphorisa credited Wizkid and Burna Boy for putting amapiano on the map in Africa. Image: Instagram/@davido/@djmaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa let it be known that he does not think Davido made any strides in growing amapiano internationally. DJ Maphorisa was soon engaged in a back-and-forth with Davido that rubbed Nigerian fans the wrong way.

DJ Maphorisa and davido Clash

According to TimesLIVE, Davido called out for not acknowledging his impact in making amapiano more popular outside South Africa. DJ Maphorisa claimed that he and Kabza de Small were the first to put Nigerian artists Wizkid and Burna Boy on an amapiano song.

Maphorisa's tweets come after a Twitter user claimed that Davido should be credited with making amapiano popular in the rest of Africa. Davido responded to Maphorisa and accused the South African DJ of never liking him. He wrote:

“You’ve never liked me why? I’ve always been good to you ... Anyway!”

Netizens were divided as some thought that Davido was reaching. Others accused Maphorisa of being jealous of the Nigerian star.

@OlaOfAbuja_ commented:

"Man he didn’t even mention your name, how insecure can you be?"

@segalink commented:

"They will even attempt to re-write history just to exhibit their envy but no worries…let them keep obsessing if they don’t talk about you or compare you to others, there’s no content…they are not interesting and no one cares about their talk about themselves. #AwayAwayAway"

@Kinghenryyyyyy commented:

"You sha, you looked for way to insert yourself inside the matter."

@larry_toyin commented:

"Fingers are not equal, he’s [Mpahorisa] only been jealous."

Mawobe commented:

"This is so weird. Really weird. Like from where to where. He mentioned Wizkid and Burna, how the hell did that amount to hating you. Same rhetoric with “they hate coz my father is rich” when in reality, no one cares. Such a weirdo. Smh."

@Letter_to_Jack commented:

"But does this thing no concern you nah, from where to where?"

@Drwhales_ commented:

"Over 12 years of being an A-list celebrity, you haven’t learnt how to act like a celebrity. Learn this composure thing. "

Nota defends Maphorisa after MacG and others accuse him of gatekeeping amapiano

Briefly News previously reported that Music mogul Nota Baloyi always makes sure that he has an unpopular opinion on everything, and his latest is about DJ Maphorisa. Nota Baloyi is angry with anyone who has something negative to say about the popular musician DJ Maphorisa who's accused of blocking careers.

Controversial social commentator Nota Baloyi was unhappy that he had to explain why Maphorisa is not the enemy. Nota Baloyi's take was not well received as he got called out for his own tendency to gatekeep.

According to TimesLIVE, an episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG sparked criticism against Maphorisa because he allegedly gatekeeps the amapiano genre, which slows down careers. Nota responded to these claims on social media, saying that all the negativity directed at Maphorisa made him angry.

