Zakes Bantwini has been nominated in four categories at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

The Osama hitmaker has been nominated in the Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist in Southern Africa, Best Artist, Group or Duo in African Electro, and Best DJ categories

The star also opened up about his plan to drop one last body of work before retiring from the showbiz industry

Zakes Bantwini has bagged four nominations for the AFRIMA awards. The star is among top Mzansi stars such as Mafikizolo, DJ Zinhle, A-Reece, Kamo Mphela, and Makhadzi who have also been nominated in different categories.

Zakes Bantwini says he is working on his last album before retirement. Image: @zakesbantwini.

Banwtini has been nominated in the Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist in Southern Africa, Best Artist, Group or Duo in African Electro, and Best DJ categories.

According to The Daily Sun, the Osama hitmaker will be in the running against African heavyweights like Grammy Awards-winning Nigerian star Burna boy, Tanzanian Bongo-Flava singer Diamond Platnumz and Ckay. Speaking about the nominations, Zakes said:

"Music is not only about beats, notes, and lyrics. I didn't expect to get four nominations. This is more than exciting for me."

Zakes Bantwini also commended the time the nominations came saying it was perfect timing as he is working on his final body of work before retiring. He added:

"These nominations came at the right time when I am busy in the studio recording my last album. It's time I retire, but I want to ensure that I leave music fans with music they will never forget."

