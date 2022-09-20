Popular SABC 3 morning show Expresso is still not performing well despite Katlego Maboe's celebrated return

Katlego Maboe charted Twitter trends and hogged headlines when he returned to the show after being fired

According to recent reports, the show is still hitting low numbers, it even failed to make it to the television channel's top 20

Katlego Maboe's return to Expresso after his GBV and cheating scandal may have made headlines and topped Twitter trends, but it seems people are not watching the show.

'Expresso' is reportedly still not performing well even after Katlego Maboe's return. Image: @katlegomaboe.

Expresso is reportedly losing popularity among viewers even after trending for weeks after Katlego Maboe's return.

According to popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the popular morning show failed to make it to the SABC 3's top 20. He also revealed that even Katlego Maboe's much talked about exclusive interview failed to rack in the numbers. He wrote:

"Katlego Maboe trended for a few days with his return to Expresso celebrated. The show pulled below 250k viewers' peak and didn’t make SABC3 Top 20 in August. Even his exclusive return interview did not chart."

Social media users took to the timeline to share that they no longer have time to watch the show. Many noted that they check their phones for updates, not the TV.

@Rebecca_LNB said:

"The show needs one to have that Oxford Dictionary nearby, English too fancy for someone like me who used to fetch water for a teacher in the river during lunch time at school."

@lerato_lalove wrote:

"Do people still turn on their TVs in the morning? we grab our phones and go to Twitter & tiktok now. I dont think it's about him, I think sabc tv3 is dead nje."

@just_aviwe2u noted:

"I even forgot ukuthi SABC3 exist. I think SABC3 needs to identify its viewers and produce programs tht are in line with their viewers avarage age. Currently, it's a mix masala TV station, this is one of the reasons I dnt even think/consider the channel."

