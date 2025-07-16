The former wife of Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, Rachel, led heartfelt birthday wishes for the Springboks flyhalf, Mannie Libbok, on Instagram

The couple, who met in George, tied the knot in 2023 after nearly a decade together

The Boks star made his national debut in 2022 and has quickly become a fan favourite

Former wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel, led the birthday tributes to Boks star Manie Libbok on Instagram.

She reacted to a beautiful birthday message posted by Manie’s wife, Verna, and joined South Africans in wishing him well on his birthday. The Boks' flyhalf turned 28 on the 15th of July.

Libbok moved to George, Western Cape, the following year to attend Hoërskool Outeniqua. Image:@mannielibbok

How did Mannie meet his wife?

He proposed to his then-girlfriend in June 2023, and the couple got married last year. They met at high school in George, in the Western Cape, and they never looked back.

The two have been together, close to ten years, and they keep on learning each other's love languages.

How was their wedding?

The couple tied the knot a week ago in Mossel Bay after a 15-month-long engagement. The stretch was worth it since their day was perfect to the T.

The wedding theme mirrored the classic old-money aesthetic. The guests and bridal party wore black, while the bride glowed in her angelic white dress, which complemented her figure.

Who is Verna Libbok?

The beauty is a Ballroom and Latin dancer, according to George Herald. Verna loves her privacy. In an interview with Insider SA, she expressed that she loves her “normal” life outside of the spotlight.

She is a sporty person. She also disclosed that she did athletics and dancing in school. Mrs Libbok reportedly studied at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.

How did fans and celebs celebrate him online?

@vanessa.t.lee said,

"Happy birthday, my favourite bokkie."

@rachelkolisi said,

"Happy birthday, Manie!"

@charlenevollen said,

"Happy birthday, aan 'ons' man."

@thefitnesshybrid said,

"My favz."

@ambershille said,

"Birthday blessings to your bubs."

@liss.blessed said,

"Happy birthday, main man, Manie Libbok."

@aliyah said,

"The most beautiful Elbeth bride. Happy birthday, Manie."

@lizelpo said,

"Happy birthday to the greatest flyhalf."

@battl98 said,

"Happy birthday, legend."

@missngazi9 said,

"Happy birthday to your hubby. May God favour him always."

@cameroon said,

"Happy birthday, Manie. Have a blessed day."

When did Mannie start playing for Boks?

His rugby journey began in 2013 when he was selected for Eastern Province at the Under-16 Grant Khomo Week. Libbok moved to George, Western Cape, the following year to attend Hoërskool Outeniqua, where his talent shone through at the 2015 Under-18 Craven Week.

There, he scored an impressive 43 points across three matches, including a standout 21 points against his former team, Eastern Province, and was one of the top try-scorers in the competition.

Libbok played for the Boks for the first time in 2022, and he has since gone on to earn 20 caps for South Africa. He played in the latest game against Italy in Gqeberha, where the Boks won 45-0.

Libbok played for the Boks for the first time in 2022, and he has since gone on to earn 20 caps for South Africa. Image: @mannielibbok

