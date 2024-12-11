South African professional rugby player Manie Libbok shared an update after being hospitalised with a concussion

This comes after the Springboks fly-half suffered a nasty high tackle from Toulon’s Yannick Youyoutte

Mzansi netizens reacted to his post as they flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages

Springboks player Manie Libbok has broken his silence since being hospitalised after suffering a nasty tackle.

The Springboks rugby player Manie Libbok broke his silence on a horrific incident. Image: Manie Libbok

Source: Instagram

Manie Libbok shares message after horrific incident

The Stormers fly-half encountered a horrific accident on the pitch from a French player, Toulon’s Yannick Youyoutte, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. A disciplinary panel will decide Toulon’s Yannick Youyoutte's suspension destiny on Wednesday after he was red-carded for the incident.

According to reports, Manie has been ruled out of the Stormers' second tournament matchup against the Harlequins. Damian Willemse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are also out, and Jurie Matthee is expected to start in the number 10 jumper position.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Meanwhile, the sports star took to his Instagram page to thank his fans and express his gratitude, saying:

"Appreciate the messages of support—grateful and blessed to keep going!"

Take a look at the post below:

Rugby fans show Manie Libbok support

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Mbooysen1689 said:

"I was in tears when they had to carry him out on a stretcher. Shame man. Praying for a speedy recovery."

Abdulbaasit_isaacs added:

"Get well soon, general."

Audric.23 wrote:

"Speed recovery from a toulon fan, get well soon."

Chantalottino wished him well, saying:

"Ahh get well soon Manie. Rest and recover. Looking forward to an awesome 2025."

Manie Libbok marries high school sweetheart

Briefly News previously reported that another Springboks player is off the market after marrying his high school sweetheart and wowing Mzansi with their beautiful union.

A now-viral TikTok clip shows the lovebirds moving harmoniously as their guests watch them take the spotlight during their first dance. Rugby star Manie Libbok scored perfectly when he chose the girl of his dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News