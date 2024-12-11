Springboks Star Manie Libbok Breaks Silence After Horrific Incident: "Blessed to Keep Going"
- South African professional rugby player Manie Libbok shared an update after being hospitalised with a concussion
- This comes after the Springboks fly-half suffered a nasty high tackle from Toulon’s Yannick Youyoutte
- Mzansi netizens reacted to his post as they flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages
Springboks player Manie Libbok has broken his silence since being hospitalised after suffering a nasty tackle.
Manie Libbok shares message after horrific incident
The Stormers fly-half encountered a horrific accident on the pitch from a French player, Toulon’s Yannick Youyoutte, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. A disciplinary panel will decide Toulon’s Yannick Youyoutte's suspension destiny on Wednesday after he was red-carded for the incident.
According to reports, Manie has been ruled out of the Stormers' second tournament matchup against the Harlequins. Damian Willemse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are also out, and Jurie Matthee is expected to start in the number 10 jumper position.
Meanwhile, the sports star took to his Instagram page to thank his fans and express his gratitude, saying:
"Appreciate the messages of support—grateful and blessed to keep going!"
Take a look at the post below:
Rugby fans show Manie Libbok support
The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:
Mbooysen1689 said:
"I was in tears when they had to carry him out on a stretcher. Shame man. Praying for a speedy recovery."
Abdulbaasit_isaacs added:
"Get well soon, general."
Audric.23 wrote:
"Speed recovery from a toulon fan, get well soon."
Chantalottino wished him well, saying:
"Ahh get well soon Manie. Rest and recover. Looking forward to an awesome 2025."
Manie Libbok marries high school sweetheart
Briefly News previously reported that another Springboks player is off the market after marrying his high school sweetheart and wowing Mzansi with their beautiful union.
A now-viral TikTok clip shows the lovebirds moving harmoniously as their guests watch them take the spotlight during their first dance. Rugby star Manie Libbok scored perfectly when he chose the girl of his dreams.
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za