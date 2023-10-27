Springboks' fly-half Immanuel Libbok was touched by a video of a young fan pretending to be him

Libbok was amazed by the little boy's determination and said it inspires him to play rugby

The video resonated with many South Africans who shared their own heartwarming comments

Springboks' Manie Libbok is touched by a little boy who looks up to him. Image: @supersportofficial

Source: TikTok

The Springboks' fly half, Immanuel 'Manie' Libbok's heart melted when he saw footage of one of his youngest fans pretending to be him.

Libbok reacts to adorable little fan

A video shared on TikTok by @supersportofficial shows Libbok watching a clip of a little boy dressed in a Springbok supporter jersey and holding a rugby ball before he sings the South African national anthem with much determination.

Libbok's face instantly lights up as he watches the adorable fan impersonating him.

Libbok explained that the little boy moved him and that such moments made him want to play the beautiful game and inspire others.

See the cute video below:

South Africans get sentimental

The video had many South Africans in their feels as they responded with encouraging and heartwarming comments.

connas said:

"Fly dat kid to France let him go watch the final live to see sir Manie Libbok in action."

Gurswan said:

"Manie got very sentimental at a point. General with a good heart."

Portgaz.D.Ace commented:

"This is how Springboks are forged. Proud of our boytjies in France win or lose play hard and have no regrets."

Roslind Lakey commented:

"My cutie klein kind Zeke lakey aka Manie Libbok ☺️☺️."

cassiem's upholstery wrote:

"Manie please dedicate Saturday's game to this kid because of this kid you'll be on your best."

TheRealNoster responded:

"The impact the Springboks have on our kids!❤️."

jackyisaaksvannel commented:

"Thank you Manie Libbok, you are an inspiration to him although he is so little he believe in you ❤️."

