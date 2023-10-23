A South African man's TikTok video of him singing the national anthem after the Springboks' victory against England has gone viral

The video shows the man belting out the Afrikaans part of the anthem among a jovial crowd parading down a street at night

The fan's singing entertained many netizens, while others expressed how the Rugby World Cup united South Africa in a beautiful way

A TikTok video of a Mzansi man singing his heart out after the Springboks' victory against England on Saturday night has captured the hearts of many.

A Mzansi man's passionate rendition of the Afrikaans part of the national anthem has gone viral. Image: @tsholofelokgobe1

Source: TikTok

For a South African rugby fan, there is nothing quite like seeing the Springboks play in the World Cup and qualifying for the finals is a major achievement.

Man sings 'uit die blou van onse heemel'

The footage shows the man belting out the Afrikaans part of South Africa's national anthem among a jovial crowd parading down a street at night.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi entertained by the fan's singing

For a South African rugby fan, seeing the Springboks qualify for the Rugby World Cup final is a dream come true.

It is a moment of national pride and unity. It is also a reminder of all that the Springboks have achieved over the years and of the hope and inspiration they bring to South Africans worldwide.

The post had many netizens entertained, while others expressed how the Rugby World Cup beautifully united Mzansi.

Kassie replied:

"I get tears in my eyes when I see how our beloved sport of rugby brings people together. Let's use this to rebuild our country."

bikerswanepoel wrote:

"This is the South Africa I signed up for. Watching this video just gives me the chills !!! Proudly South African. What a vibe, guys!!! Well done."

Bontle_Roseashley replied:

"Yohh, this man is singing his lungs out."

zelly said:

"Play this in parliament and show them that people in South Africa can stand together as a nation......awesome vibe ."

brownskinny wrote:

"You gotta love this country man ❤."

Lost South African responded:

"That's the best "uit die blou van onse HEEMEL" I've ever heard!!!!"

Mzansi man speaks Afrikaans to support Springboks

