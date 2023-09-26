Faith Lindi shared in a post that she had been mocked for years for being unable to bear children

The comedian and his wife recently announced that they gave birth to twins after years of trying

Social media users showered the couple with heartfelt messages and congratulated them

Ndumiso Lindi’s Wife Faith gave birth to a set of twins. Image: @ndumisolindi

Renowned comedian Ndumiso Lindi's wife speaks up about the struggles she has had to face in the past regarding her marital problems. Faith's womanhood has been questioned quite a few times.

Faith says her womanhood was questioned

Many women across the globe are being insulted and mocked for their struggle of being unable to bear children for certain reasons and medical issues.

Well, the comedian's wife, Faith Lindi, is one of the women who also faced mockery and had their womanhood questioned several times.

Faith took to her social media page to share how she had been mocked before for years.

She said:

" We are filled with immense gratitude, wiping away our tears of past ridicule and the hurtful notion that not having children somehow diminished my womanhood (Yep, it happened)."

After her painful experience of being made feel inadequate as a woman, God decided to bless her and her husband. Ndumiso and Faith announced on Instagram that they recently gave birth to a set of twins.

Ndumi shared a snapshot of their newborn twins' feet and captioned them:

"...and now we are a family of four Liveni, Lunathi, uthando lukaThixo namaNyange."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Ndumiso and Faith Lindi

Shortly after the couple shared the good news online. Social media users flooded Ndumiso's comment section with heartfelt and congratulatory messages. See the comments below:

mammitoeunice wrote:

"Congratulations."

carolofori responded:

"Ooooh my, congratulations. Rooster now has baby chicks."

maverickbydahal said:

"Congratulations, brother. Your blessings have quadrupled."

ru_dutoit replied:

"So beautiful! Biggest blessings to you and your wife, Ndura."

cotildacomedy wrote:

"Congratulations, brother, because when God does it, he overdoes it."

iam_gadifele said:

"Congratulations, bhut' Ndumiso, I love their names."

dianalovesjordan2s wrote:

"Enjoy Pappa Bear & Momma Bear - It calls for a celebration."

